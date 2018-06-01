Who could replace Zidane at Real Madrid

Cape Town - With the shock departure of manager Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid Sport24 looks at the top candidates to take over at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Arsene Wenger:

Arsene Wenger is the new bookmakers' favourite to replace fellow countryman Zidane as manager of Real Madrid having left Arsenal after 22 years.

It is believed that Wenger has over the years twice rejected the chance to become manager of the Spanish giants with President Florentino Perez a keen admirer.

The 68-year-old is looking to join a club with "ambition" following his departure from Arsenal where he won three Premier League titles.

"I don’t know what will happen, but I’m in front of an empty page and I have to write the next chapter," Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

"I’m not very gifted to enjoy life and lie on the beach. I envy friends of mine who can do that.

"Very quickly, I've become bored, because it's an addiction I have created. I have the addicted gene and you have to live with it."

Joachim Loew:

The Germany national team manager is another favourite to take over at Madrid and is seen as a strong candidate having enjoyed a sustained period of success at international level.

Loew has introduced and mentored a talented group of players to the world stage resulting in Germany being crowned as world champions at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Loew's side are once again the favourites for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and he could become available after the conclusion of the tournament.

Mauricio Pochettino:

Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino is highly rated as one the best up-and-coming managers in football who develops young players and is believed to be seen as a future Real Madrid coach by Perez.

Pochettino has transformed Tottenham Hotspur into title contenders in the English Premiership and is highly thought of in the game.

However tempting Pochettino away from Tottenham might prove difficult with him having signed a five-year deal with the London club last week.

Antonio Conte:

Madrid wouldn't face much resistance in acquiring the Italian manager's services with him being tipped to leave Chelsea before the start of next season.

Conte spent successful spells at Chelsea and Juventus and is thought of as one of the most tactically astute managers within the game.

Juventus' Massimiliano Allegri is also thought of as an attainable target with former midfielder and academy coach Guti Hernandez who has impressed with the Madrid Under-18's is a contender should a more high-profile name not be acquired.