NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
International

Let's not lie, my goal was better than Salah's - Ronaldo

2018-09-29 14:35
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (Getty)
Related Links

Milan - Cristiano Ronaldo believes the overhead bicycle kick he scored for Real Madrid against his current club Juventus last season was better than Mohamed Salah's which won the FIFA goal of the year award. 

"Salah deserved to win the Puskas award, it was a good goal. But let's be honest, let's not lie to ourselves, my goal was the best," Ronaldo told his 142 million Instagram followers. 

The 33-year-old Portuguese star lost out to former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric for the FIFA best player award and to Liverpool's Salah for the Puskas Award for the best goal. 

Salah won the award for his curling strike against Everton in the Premier League in December. 

"I'm not disappointed, life is like that, sometimes you win and others lose, what interests me is that in 15 years of career I managed to maintain the same levels of performance," Ronaldo said. 

"Awards are awards... I already have a lot. I play to win and not to win awards." 

Five days after the awards ceremony in London - which he did not attend - five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo hailed his former Real team-mate, saying: "Congratulations to everyone, to Modric, best player of the year according to FIFA." 

Ronaldo scored his acrobatic goal in the Champions League quarter-finals against Juventus before joining the Serie A giants just months later. 

The reigning seven-time Italian champions take on Napoli in a top-of-the-table clash Saturday. Juventus lead Napoli by three points after six games. 

"It will be a good game, we want to win against a great team, it's an important day," added Ronaldo.

Read more on:    fifa  |  cristiano ronaldo  |  mohamed salah  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Decision on Cameroon hosting AFCON delayed

2018-09-29 14:09

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi wants massive Bok effort against Wallabies LIVE: Springboks 0-0 Wallabies EP U21 hits rock-bottom after 173-0 mauling by WP Koepka shaken after hitting spectator LIVE: Ryder Cup - Day 2
CSA’s summer: Real threat of ‘perfect storm’ Greg Clark chats to Sport24 Banyana Banyana into top 50 in latest FIFA rankings Serena pulls plug on China Open, season looks over HBO throws in towel on live boxing coverage

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray plays 'football' tennis with Wayne Rooney
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

After slow starts to their respective 2018/19 Absa Premiership campaigns, who will finish the season ranked higher?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 