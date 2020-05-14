NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
International

Leipzig planning limited-contact goal celebrations

2020-05-14 17:49
Julian Nagelsmann
Julian Nagelsmann (Getty Images)
Related Links

Julian Nagelsmann says his RB Leipzig squad is working on specially-modified goal celebrations that comply with the strict hygiene guidelines for the restart of the Bundesliga this weekend.

Third-placed Leipzig host Freiburg behind closed doors when the Bundesliga resumes on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic, five points behind leaders Bayern Munich ahead of the weekend's matches.

In order for the league to resume, the German Football League (DFL) has drawn up a strict list of hygiene measures, with the DFL reportedly urging players to refrain from contact at all times, even recommending they tap elbows or feet instead of hugging to celebrate scoring goals.

"I'm not one to jump into group celebrations anyway, I tend to act alone," said Nagelsmann.

"The players have certainly thought of something, but we have to score a goal first."

Key to that task will be Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who has scored 21 league goals this season, while fellow forwards Marcel Sabitzer and Patrik Schick should be available after shaking off knocks.

With fans locked out Nagelsmann, who is known for outbursts on the sidelines, said he will have to watch his language with no crowd noise to mask any swearing.

"I will have to talk to myself again and try to behave in a socially acceptable way in the (coaching) zone," he said with a wink.

Nagelsmann says he does not expect crazy scorelines this weekend as players struggle to regain match fitness lost during the two-month break.

"If you haven't played for a long time and have no rhythm, then you're more likely to stand back and try to prevent goals," said Nagelsmann.

"That's the normal way of things in football."

However, Eintracht Frankfurt director Fredi Bobic has said he expects "strange results" and joked about his team drawing "5-5" with Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

"If things turn out differently and Fredi Bobic is right, then I'll be happy," added Nagelsmann.

"If many games go 5-5, it's good for television viewers too."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Talks about the afterlife: AB opens up on Kohli friendship The one player each Super Rugby franchise doesn't want to lose Bakkies cracks nod in all-time French Top 14 Dream Team Bulls target Ashley Johnson earmarked for RFU coaching job Comrades Marathon cancelled due to Covid-19
Etzebeth steaming to Big Vic's Bok record ... despite virus hazard Willing Rassie a dark horse for Proteas Test captaincy? Comrades Marathon cancelled due to Covid-19 Faf backs double quarantine to salvage T20 World Cup Cancel French Open rather than play without spectators - Leconte

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | PGA Tour players share their best stories on Tiger Woods
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Assuming the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season can't be concluded prior to the 31 July deadline decreed by FIFA, what would be the fairest way to settle matters - all bias aside?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 