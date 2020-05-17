NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Celta Vigo striker fined R1.2m for driving 3 000km home to Denmark

2020-05-17 19:07
Pione Sisto (Gallo Images)
Celta Vigo attacker Pione Sisto was fined a club record $65 000 (R1.2 million) for driving 3 000km home to Denmark by breaking strict coronavirus measures, local media reported on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Danish international made the journey on 27 March as Spain was under lockdown and returned on 6 May to Galicia before refusing to train, regional television claimed.

Celta resumed sessions earlier this month with a league source telling AFP clubs can increase training to involve groups of up to 10 players from Monday.

"There is a problem, he's not working with the club to solve it. And it's a problem we need to talk about," Celta president Carlos Mourino said on Friday.

According to sports daily Marca, Ugandan-born Sisto is yet to receive the results of his test for the virus.

