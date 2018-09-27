NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
International

Beckham escapes speeding prosecution on technicality

2018-09-27 19:46
David Beckham
David Beckham (AP)
London - David Beckham escaped prosecution over a speeding charge on Thursday after the football icon's lawyer, nicknamed "Mr Loophole", successfully raised a technicality.

The former England captain was clocked driving a hired Bentley at 59 miles (94 kilometres) per hour in a 40 mph zone in London on January 23.

The Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) should have arrived at the Bentley office it was registered to by February 6 - the statutory 14-day window.

But district judge Barbara Barnes told Wimbledon Magistrates Court in London that although it was sent on February 2, it did not arrive until February 7 - one day outside the window.

"I'm satisfied that the NIP was indeed sent within the 14 days to allow for it to be delivered within the 14 days," she said.

"I find that on the balance of probabilities it's more likely than not this NIP was actually not served on the registered keeper of the vehicle within the 14 days as required.

"What I find is the fact it did not arrive in the post room of Bentley Motors Ltd until February 7 and therefore was one day outside the legal limit.

"The defendant in this case cannot be convicted."

Celebrity lawyer Nick Freeman, dubbed "Mr Loophole", has successfully defended a string of British sports stars and celebrities charged with motoring offences.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham, 43, was not in court for the proceedings.

david beckham  |  soccer
Tottenham's Eriksen in fitness race to face Barcelona

2018-09-27 18:28

