International

Attorney says Ronaldo rape report documents altered, fabricated

2018-10-10 21:00
Cristiano Ronaldo juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)
Las Vegas - Cristiano Ronaldo's new Las Vegas lawyer says claims that the soccer star raped a woman are "complete fabrications" and the encounter was consensual.

Attorney Peter S. Christiansen on Wednesday issued a statement that doesn't deny Ronaldo and the woman reached a non-disclosure agreement in 2010.

The statement declared that documents cited in media reports about Ronaldo's Las Vegas hotel penthouse encounter in 2009 with Kathryn Mayorga were altered before being "irresponsibly published."

Mayorga's attorneys did not immediately respond to messages.

A lawsuit filed Sept. 27 in Nevada state court seeks to void the non-disclosure agreement that Mayorga's attorneys say she signed while accepting $375,000 to keep quiet.

Las Vegas police say they have reopened a sexual assault investigation of the encounter between Ronaldo and Mayorga.

The Associated Press does not generally name people who say they are victims of sex crimes but Mayorga has given her consent through her lawyers to make her name public.

Read more on:    cristiano ronaldo  |  soccer
