International

African great Didier Drogba retires from football

2018-11-22 06:30
Didier Drogba
Didier Drogba (Getty)
London - Ivory Coast and Chelsea great Didier Drogba announced his retirement on Wednesday after a 20-year career. 

The 40-year-old scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League, while he is also Ivory Coast's all-time record goalscorer with 65. 

Drogba most recently played for Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League. 

"I wanna thank all the players, managers, teams and fans that I have met and made this journey one of a kind," he wrote in a statement on Twitter. 

"If anyone tells you your dreams are too big, just say thank you and work harder and smarter to turn them into a reality." 

Drogba played club football in six different countries in total, with the majority of his success coming in France and England. 

He won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2006-07 and 2009-10, netting 104 times in the English top flight in total, and also scored a dramatic late equaliser when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich on penalties in the Champions League final six years ago. 

Drogba's last game was Phoenix's 1-0 loss to Louisville City in the USL Cup final on November 8.

ivory coast  |  chelsea  |  didier drogba  |  soccer
WATCH: Beast serenaded in New York restaurant The 8 tackle-bag carrying Boks desperate for Test action WATCH: Maxwell smashes ball into spider cam Willie: Boks got fear factor back under Rassie Wakefield reaches out to Krige over WP role
Wakefield reaches out to Krige over WP role SA-born golfer to represent Greece in World Cup Proteas star earning plaudits for commentary work North-south derby to conclude 2019 Varsity Cup Paraguay took Bafana players to school - Baxter

