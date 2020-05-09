NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Wenger: Liverpool are champions in everyone’s head

2020-05-09 10:58
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger (Getty Images)
Related Links

Arsene Wenger says Liverpool will be regarded as 2019/20 Premier League winners even if the season is abandoned because of the coronavirus.

The Reds are 25 points ahead of nearest rivals Manchester City after a remarkable season to date. They need just two wins to secure their first domestic title since 1990, but it still remains unclear whether the season will ever restart.

The United Kingdom is currently still in lockdown due to the pandemic and there is no clear solution to how and when the league could get going again after it was halted on March 13.

A number of people have suggested that voiding the season is the only way to go with former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson offering support for Karren Brady's cancel the season suggestion.

Brady was ridiculed for suggesting as much in March, but Johnson agreed and said: "In my opinion, if things don’t change pretty swiftly, we'll have to cancel the season.

"It's a pretty extreme measure, but if you look at the other end of the table, you can't just relegate clubs based on their position in the table after 28 or 29 matches."

Wenger though says Liverpool will be everyone’s champions regardless of the outcome.

Wenger told talkSPORT: "Jurgen has done extremely well because that club has waited 30 years for this title.

"And when you think they have such a massive difference [points gap] to the second team, Manchester City, as well – 25 points, it's absolutely massive.

"No matter what England will decide, Liverpool are champions in everyone’s head, I think."

The Premier League's plan to resume the season in June has been titled 'Project Restart' and a host of temporary changes may be made in the wake of the coronavirus crisis."

- TEAMtalk media

Read more on:    liverpool  |  arsene wenger  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
The year the Bulls fired Kitch Christie at his hospital bed Clyde Rathbone opens up: Why I chose Wallabies over Springboks New Bulls chief Rathbone can't wait to learn from Jake Le Clos calls for rival Sun to be stripped of Rio gold Bulls move quickly to fill CEO void by signing Lions MD
Walters admits leaving Springboks is 'bittersweet' Pirates midfielder Motshwari may have contracted Covid-19 while shopping Proudfoot: Differences between Rassie and Eddie 'eye-opening' Bulls move quickly to fill CEO void by signing Lions MD Premier League does not yet have 'green light', minister warns

Fixtures
Sunday, 17 May 2020
Arsenal v Watford, Emirates Stadium 02:00
Manchester City v Norwich City, Etihad Stadium 02:00
Everton v AFC Bournemouth, Goodison Park 02:00
Leicester City v Manchester United, King Power Stadium 02:00
West Ham United v Aston Villa, London Stadium 02:00
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, Selhurst Park 02:00
Newcastle United v Liverpool, St. James' Park 02:00
Southampton v Sheffield United, St. Mary's Stadium 02:00
Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Stamford Bridge 02:00
Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion, Turf Moor 02:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

And the 2019/20 English Premiership champions will be ... ?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 