NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Virus chaos leaves English clubs fearing for their future

2020-03-21 10:58
Pep Guardiola and Kevin de Bruyne
Pep Guardiola and Kevin de Bruyne (Getty Images)
Related Links

Forced into lockdown by the coronavirus, English teams outside the lucrative Premier League are facing an unprecedented period of financial uncertainty.

Championship, League One and League Two matches will not resume until 30 April at the earliest and even that date looks optimistic given the chaos caused by the pandemic.

A grim reality is taking hold in boardrooms around the country and some teams fear they could be forced out of business if football doesn't return until after the summer.

Aware of the growing panic, the Football League agreed a £50 million relief package, based on an early payment of bonuses, television money and an interest-free loan, to assist financially stricken clubs.

But reports this week claimed that will only be enough to tide clubs over for the next four weeks.

Cambridge chief executive officer Ian Mather admits the rescue package may not be enough, with the nightmare prospect of having to lay off staff a possibility.

"These are unprecedented times for all of us in so many different ways," Mather said.

"One of the most concerning features of the situation for everyone is that there is no clarity as to when it will end.

"This (rescue package) is welcome news but the amount we can access is relatively small and it is far from a complete answer to the financial problem we are facing.

"We are looking at ways of reducing our cost base and this will include making some extremely difficult decisions when it comes to our staff."

Without matchday revenue, it is likely that some clubs will ask their players to accept wage cuts if the lockdown continues into the summer.

In Scotland, top-flight outfit Hearts have already told their players and staff to take a 50 percent wage cut in a bid to stay afloat.

There could be aid on the horizon if television broadcaster Sky Sports are willing to release some of the £119 million they are due to play the Football League next season.

But that remains uncertain and, for now, fear is the over-riding mood across the English game.

Steve Thompson, managing director of Dagenham, believes the fifth tier National League will need a bailout from the British government to survive.

Thompson said clubs in the National League will, between them, require between £15 million and £20 million to keep running and revealed talks are ongoing with the Football Association.

"It is going to require government help. The biggest worry is that so many non-league clubs, they are integral parts of their community. It worries me if these clubs are lost, what will happen going forward," Thompson said.

"There needs to be a concentrated effort. I don't think we can expect a bailout from the Premier League or FA, so it needs to be government led."

It may not be only non-league and lower league teams in England who feel the pinch, with Championship sides Charlton and Blackburn both having endured financial difficulties before the virus.

Millwall are one of the smaller teams in the second tier, with their 13,734 average gate, ranked 18th among the 24 clubs.

The south London side's chief executive Steve Kavanagh said they have already been wounded by the sudden halt to the season.

"We're like all other businesses, we've been hit hard, but our income stream just stopped overnight," Kavanagh said.

"Like everybody else, it will have impacts on us. I'm not going to shy away from that. But hopefully if we can all pull together we can find a way through.

"We've got an owner who's been around a long time and I'm sure will help the club as best he can."

Read more on:    english premiership  |  soccer  |  coronavirus

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Expert: 'New Fourie du Preez' threat to Boks Springbok lock turns down Leicester Tigers move Ntini quits Cape Cobras for Titans move 'Bullet' on Jake: Do we really want someone who's going to clash with Rassie? French going gaga over Cheslin, says kick guru
Domestic competition confirmed for Australia's Super Rugby franchises Expert: 'New Fourie du Preez' threat to Boks Bulls loosie on differences between Super Rugby and PRO14 SA’s oldest Easter schools festival falls victim to Covid-19 Springbok lock turns down Leicester Tigers move

Fixtures
Sunday, 22 March 2020
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion, King Power Stadium 02:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth, Molineux Stadium 02:00
Manchester United v Sheffield United, Old Trafford 02:00
Southampton v Arsenal, St. Mary's Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 04 April 2020
Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur, Bramall Lane 02:00
Arsenal v Norwich City, Emirates Stadium 02:00
Crystal Palace v Burnley, Selhurst Park 02:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United, The American Express Community Stadium 02:00
Watford v Southampton, Vicarage Road 02:00
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Villa Park 02:00
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United, Vitality Stadium 02:00
Sunday, 05 April 2020
Manchester City v Liverpool, Etihad Stadium 02:00
West Ham United v Chelsea, London Stadium 02:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

And the 2019/20 English Premiership champions will be ... ?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 