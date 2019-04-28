Vardy double deals fresh blow to Arsenal's Champions League hopes

Leicester - Jamie Vardy scored twice as Arsenal's hopes of Champions League
football suffered another serious setback as familiar failings saw the
10-man Gunners lose 3-0 at Leicester on Sunday.
It was the third time in seven days that the north London side, once
renowned for an impregnable defence, had conceded three goals following
3-2 and 3-1 Premier League league defeats by Crystal Palace and Wolves
respectively.
Leicester's Youri Tielemans opened the scoring at the King Power
Stadium in the second half and Vardy netted twice for the Foxes after
the visitors had defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles dismissed for two
bookable offences before half-time.
The winning goals, however, owed little to that dismissal.
Arsenal failed to stop James Maddison's cross or mark Tielemans as he
stole in to head home the first, then were embarrassingly outwitted by a
goal-kick from which Vardy poached the second with the help of a
rebound off the crossbar.
It left Unai Emery's men facing an
uphill battle to force their way back into the top four, although
victory in the Europa League could also secure a Champions League place.
Three defeats in a row, however, have left Emery with a clear picture of the failings that linger from Arsene Wenger's reign.
Maddison had a curling shot from the edge of the Arsenal penalty area
deflected wide early on before Tielemans volleyed off target from a
similar position.
Arsenal had shown little attacking threat but, when Maddison
squandered possession on 22 minutes, the Gunners built a quick
counter-attack from which they could have opened the scoring.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's smart turn and pass fed Alex Iwobi and
his cross from the left found Alexandre Lacazette, who volleyed wide
under pressure from Harry Maguire.
At the other end, Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno made a superb save to
push Wifred Ndidi's header from a corner over the crossbar.
Then, 13 minutes from the interval, Arsenal were nearly undone by Marx Albrighton's straightforward ball over the backline.
Vardy beat Sokratis to collect it but lofted a shot over the bar.
Suddenly, though, Leicester were hit by a rapid counter-attack from
the visitors, ending with a neat pass from Aubameyang to Iwobi and a
good, low save from Kasper Schmeichel to keep out his shot.
The encouragement was short-lived for the Gunners, however, as nine
minutes from the break Maitland-Niles, who had already been booked for a
barge on Ben Chilwell, went in late on Maddison and collected a second
yellow card, followed by the inevitable red.
Arsenal avoided further damage in the final moments of the first half
as Tielemans fed Vardy but his shot was well saved at the near post by
Leno.
Despite Arsenal's introduction of an extra defender and Leicester's
of an extra forward at the interval, the opening moments of the second
half brought an evenly-matched contest.
That was until the 59th minute, when poor defending allowed Leicester to take the lead.
Albrighton and Maddison were given time to exchange passes before
Maddison delivered a cross which Tielemans strolled in between Sokratis
and Laurent Koscielny to head home with little resistance.
Emery was warned by referee Michael Oliver after his temper
threatened to boil over as Arsenal were angered by some hefty Leicester
challenges, notably whem Lucas Torreira was caught by Jonny Evans's arm
as the pair contested a corner.
But the game was up with four minutes remaining as Arsenal's fallible
defence failed to meet a long goal-kick by Schmeichel and Vardy lobbed
against the crossbar before heading in the rebound.
The final goal, with the last kick of the game, was even more
embarrassing for the Gunners as they allowed Ricardo to stroll past and
square for a Vardy tap-in.