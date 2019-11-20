NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Tottenham appoint Jose Mourinho as head coach

2019-11-20 08:43
Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino
Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino (Getty Images)
London - Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new head coach after sacking Mauricio Pochettino, the club said on Wednesday.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has signed a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season, the north London club said in an online statement.

Spurs sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday following a miserable start to the campaign that has seen last season's Champions League finalists slide down the Premier League table.

Tottenham sit 14th in England's top flight after picking up just three wins from their opening 12 games, and were eliminated from the League Cup in September by fourth-tier Colchester United.

Speaking on his appointment, Mourinho said: "I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

Chairperson Daniel Levy said: "In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

The Portuguese is one of the world's most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies.

He is renowned for his tactical prowess and has managed Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

He has won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain) and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. He is also a three-time Premier League Champion with Chelsea (2005, 2006, 2015).

Mourinho could be unveiled at a press conference on Thursday and take charge for the home game against West Ham on Saturday lunchtime.

More to follow...

Compiled by Baden Gillion

 

