NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Southampton vow to ban fans over Sala 'aeroplane' mockery

2019-02-10 07:46
Emiliano Sala
Emiliano Sala
Related Links

London - Southampton have promised to ban supporters involved in mocking the death of Emiliano Sala by making aeroplane gestures during their match at home to Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Premier League fixture was Cardiff's first since the Argentinian striker's body was formally identified by an English coroner on Thursday, a day after it was recovered from underwater wreckage in the Channel.

However, after the game video on social media appeared to show two men in the home section of St Mary's Stadium seemingly making aeroplane gestures in the direction of the away supporters.

Southampton confirmed both fans had been spoken to by police and intended to take "an extremely firm stance" over the incident.

"Southampton Football Club can confirm that two fans were detained and had their details taken by police during our match against Cardiff City on Saturday," said a statement from the club.

"The club will continue to work with Hampshire Police to identify any individuals deemed to have made indecent gestures towards Cardiff supporters.

"Such behaviour has no place in our game and will not be tolerated at St Mary's.

"The club will be taking an extremely firm stance against anyone involved and intends to ban those supporters identified," the statement added.

The plane carrying Sala from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff, his new club, disappeared near the British island of Guernsey on January 21.

Pilot David Ibbotson remains missing.

Before Saturday's kick-off there was an impeccably observed minute's silence at the ground with Cardiff going on to win 2-1 thanks to Kenneth Zohore's dramatic goal in the third minute of stoppage time which saw them climb out of the relegation zone.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Final score confusion as Sharks, Bulls draw in Ballito French ref Poite in spotlight: 'He doesn't seem to like us' As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates Stormers flex muscles with Boland whipping Garth April clears up frosty exit from the Sharks
Chiefs coach not content with Pirates draw French ref Poite in spotlight: 'He doesn't seem to like us' Dolphins trump Lions in high-scoring encounter Final score confusion as Sharks, Bulls draw in Ballito PSL leaders Wits shocked by Highlands Park

Fixtures
Sunday, 10 February 2019
Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City, Wembley Stadium 15:30
Manchester City v Chelsea, Etihad Stadium 18:00
Monday, 11 February 2019
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United, Molineux Stadium 22:00
Friday, 22 February 2019
Cardiff City v Watford, Cardiff City Stadium 21:45
West Ham United v Fulham, London Stadium 21:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 