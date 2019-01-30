NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Solskjaer salutes never-say-die United

2019-01-30 06:39
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (AP)
Related Links

Manchester - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saluted Manchester United's fighting spirit as they rolled back the years with two goals in the final five minutes of a thrilling 2-2 draw against Burnley.

United manager Solskjaer is most famous for scoring the winning goal for the Old Trafford club in the closing seconds of the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

That was one of many dramatic late victories for United during the Alex Ferguson era.

And Solskjaer rode the same emotional rollercoaster at Old Trafford on Tuesday as United preserved the unbeaten start to his interim reign.

Although United failed to win for the first time in nine attempts since Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho before Christmas, it was still an encouraging escape act.

United trailed by two goals with just three minutes left, but Paul Pogba got one back with a penalty.

Then Ashley Young sent over a 92nd minute cross, Alexis Sanchez's header was saved by Tom Heaton and Victor Lindelof pounced to net the rebound.

"Coming up here, I was stopped so many times saying it was great spirit and great the way they came back," said Solskjaer in the post-match press conference.

"The way they came back was fantastic. Now we have the answer: can they come back if they go one-down or two-down even? I'm very happy with the response."

Earlier, Solskjaer's magical touch seemed to have deserted him when Andreas Pereira, handed just the third United league start of his career, gifted Burnley an opening goal after 51 minutes.

Pereira received a pass from Phil Jones and was immediately dispossessed by Burnley's Jack Cork.

The midfielder's through ball quickly played Ashley Barnes into space in the United area and his devastating shot gave David De Gea no chance as it soared into the roof of the net.

After 80 minutes, and the latest in a series of disappointing misses from Marcus Rashford, Burnley doubled their lead when Ashley Westwood was allowed space to cross from the right and the unmarked Chris Wood headed in from six yards.

United ensured a thrilling finale when Jeff Hendrick was judged to have brought down Jesse Lingard and Pogba stroked home.

The decision from referee Jonathon Moss that did not please Burnley manager Sean Dyche, who was also irritated by the decision to play five minutes of stoppage-time.

"I just don't like it when people get touched on the shoulder and their legs don't work," said Dyche.

"But that's modern football, everyone seems to think it's acceptable, apart from me.

"But I have no clue where the mystery five minutes came from. With the history of this club, and 'Fergie time' when five minutes goes up, everyone starts believing.

"The crowd is used to that feeling and you could sense it."

United, looking for a remarkable ninth successive win to start Solskjaer's reign, wasted a host of early chances.

Just nine minutes had gone when Pogba played through Rashford, who exchanged passes with Romelu Lukaku only to roll his shot well wide from a hugely promising position.

It was the start of a number of misses by Rashford and, not until Solskjaer took off Pereira, bringing on first Lingard, and then Sanchez, did United look more threatening in attack.

The pressure predictably mounted thereafter, with Heaton making a breathtaking save at the foot of his post after Lukaku had appeared to have flicked in an Young near-post cross after 66 minutes.

After the draw, Solskjaer conceded he was not certain whether Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini would still be with the club after he was linked with a 10 million move to Chinese club Shandong Luneng Taishan.

"I have been busy all day," he said. "I don't really know the latest on that. Just wait and see."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Duane: Why I picked Bulls above Stormers Sponsor to pull out if Treu stays at Stormers? WP Rugby strife is very much SA’s, too Stormers players meet with WP Rugby leadership Proteas call up Mulder for final ODI
Anderson excited for 2019 after moving past Federer Proteas call up Mulder for final ODI Stormers to wrap Boks in cotton wool for Bulls friendly Maritzburg United appoint Eric Tinkler as head coach Murray undergoes surgery: 'I now have a metal hip!'

Fixtures
Wednesday, 30 January 2019
Southampton v Crystal Palace, St. Mary's Stadium 21:45
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea, Vitality Stadium 21:45
Liverpool v Leicester City, Anfield 22:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford, Wembley Stadium 22:00
Saturday, 02 February 2019
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 14:30
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Goodison Park 17:00
Crystal Palace v Fulham, Selhurst Park 17:00
Chelsea v Huddersfield Town, Stamford Bridge 17:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford, The American Express Community Stadium 17:00
Burnley v Southampton, Turf Moor 17:00
Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth, Cardiff City Stadium 19:30
Sunday, 03 February 2019
Leicester City v Manchester United, King Power Stadium 16:05
Manchester City v Arsenal, Etihad Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 