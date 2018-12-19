NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Solskjaer named Manchester United caretaker manager

2018-12-19 11:35
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (AP)
Related Links

Manchester - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on Wednesday named as Manchester United's caretaker manager until the end of the current season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

The former United striker will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club looks for a new full-time manager. 

Mourinho was axed on Tuesday after just two-and-half years in charge at Old Trafford, with the 20-time English champions languishing in sixth place in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Solskjaer, 45, will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

"Manchester United is in my heart and it's brilliant to be coming back in this role. I'm really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club," said the Norwegian.

Executive vice-chairperson Ed Woodward said: "Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles.

"His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back. We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season."

United appeared to accidently announce the appointment on their website on Tuesday, with a video appearing on the club's official website celebrating Solskjaer.

A video of him scoring the winner for United in their 1999 Champions League final triumph against Bayern Munich was accompanied with the headline 'The most famous night of Ole's career'.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg also appeared to confirm Solskjaer's appointment, writing on Twitter: "Great day for Norwegian football. Good luck keeping control of the Red Devils."

Solskjaer joined United as a player from Molde in 1996 and was part of the team that won the treble of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in 1998/99.

The Norwegian's first game in charge of Manchester United will be Saturday's trip to former club Cardiff.

He managed the Bluebirds between January 2014 and September 2014, failing to stop them being relegated from the Premier League, returning to Molde in 2015.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane are among the bookmakers' favourites to take the United job at the end of the season.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Manchester United lose patience, sack Jose Mourinho 'Caption this': Pogba deletes cryptic post after Mourinho axed The Pogba power-struggle that ended in tears for Mourinho WATCH: Jose Mourinho's final Manchester United press conference Former Shark Kockott faces career-threatening ban
Proteas have ‘targets’ poser for Test Fleck on Willemse role: Stormers first, then Boks Manchester United lose patience, sack Jose Mourinho WATCH: Jacob Zuma puts his hand up for Bafana call-up! WATCH: Jose Mourinho's final Manchester United press conference

Fixtures
Friday, 21 December 2018
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool, Molineux Stadium 22:00
Saturday, 22 December 2018
Arsenal v Burnley, Emirates Stadium 14:30
Manchester City v Crystal Palace, Etihad Stadium 17:00
West Ham United v Watford, London Stadium 17:00
Newcastle United v Fulham, St. James' Park 17:00
Chelsea v Leicester City, Stamford Bridge 17:00
Huddersfield Town v Southampton, The John Smith's Stadium 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Cardiff City v Manchester United, Cardiff City Stadium 19:30
Sunday, 23 December 2018
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur, Goodison Park 18:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 