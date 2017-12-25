NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Salah determined to win titles at Liverpool

2017-12-25 14:59
Mohamed Salah (Getty Images)
Liverpool - Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah said on Monday he hopes he can help Liverpool end a five-year wait for silverware after making a blistering start to life at Anfield.

The 25-year-old - who joined from Italian club Roma in the close season - has scored 21 goals in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side and is joint-top of the Premier League scorers' charts with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

"I want to win titles here, I came here to win titles - to win something for the club, for us, for the fans," he told Sky Sports News.

"I love to win something here. We are working hard every day to win something. I am sure we are going to win something this year."

Salah has formed a key part of Liverpool's 'fab four' attacking line-up alongside Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The five-time European champions - who have not won a trophy since the 2012 League Cup - sit fourth in the Premier League ahead of Tuesday's match against Swansea City and take on Porto in the Champions League last 16 in February.

Salah leads African goal charge in England

