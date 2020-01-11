NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Recovering Kane tweets Spurs support from bed

2020-01-11 21:50
Harry Kane
Harry Kane (Twitter)
London - As Tottenham struggled to turn chances into goals against Liverpool on Saturday, their injured striker Harry Kane was showing his support via Twitter.

Kane, who is out with a torn hamstring until April, tweeted twice during the first half of the Premier League game at Tottenham Stadium on Saturday.

The first included a photo he seemed to have taken himself. It showed his leg in a brace resting on a duvet and, beyond his foot, a television showing Japhet Tanganga, a young defender who making his first Premier League start for Spurs.

"Surgery went very well. First day of recovery starts now!" said the text adding "#COYS," for Come On You Spurs.

The second photo, taken from the opposite end of the hospital bed, showed Kane in a robe smiling and giving a thumbs up with just the hashtag "COYS".

Spurs lost 1-0.

The 26-year-old has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.

He suffered the injury while taking a shot during Tottenham's Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day and limped away from St Mary's on crutches.

 

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 