Rashford brace helps Man United thrash Chelsea

Manchester - Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United made the perfect
start to their Premier League season by inflicting a 4-0 defeat on Frank
Lampard in his first match in charge of Chelsea on Sunday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were in need of a fast start to the
campaign to erase memories of a terrible end to last season and got it,
as Rashford's early penalty and three goals in 16 second-half minutes
from Anthony Martial, Rashford and debutant Daniel James had Old
Trafford in raptures.
Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also impressed at the back on
their debuts after United spent £130 million ($156 million) on the pair
over the summer to shore up a defence that conceded 54 Premier League
goals last season.
"It is a great start for myself and the team. We rode our luck a bit
first-half but second we were much more ourselves," said Maguire, who
won man-of-the-match in his first game as the world's most expensive
defender.
"We knew there were only two clean sheets last year here (at Old Trafford). We need to make it a fortress."
However, questions will be asked of Chelsea's decision to let
experienced defender David Luiz leave to join Arsenal earlier this week
as the Blues struggled to contain the United counter-attacks despite
dominating long spells.
Lampard's first team selection was a bold one as he put his faith in
youth with Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount handed starts, while £60
million signing Christian Pulisic was made to wait for his Premier
League debut on the bench.
"The team we put out today was clearly competing in the game for long
periods but we made four mistakes and they were clinical in the way
they put them away," said Lampard.
"It was nowhere near a 4-0. Four mistakes for the goals, but we
controlled major parts of the first-half. We hit the woodwork, (made)
poor decisions in the final third, we should be in the lead at
half-time.
"They are a counter-attacking team, it’s a big strength, they have
pace, and if you give them opportunities they will counter. For massive
parts of the game we didn’t allow them to do that. (There are) loads of
lessons for us."
Chelsea started the better as Abraham smashed a shot from the edge of
the box off the post, but the heart of Lampard's defence always looked
fragile.
Kurt Zouma had already gotten away with gifting possession to Martial
on the edge of his own box as the Frenchman shot weakly into the arms
of Kepa Arrizabalaga before he was turned easily by Rashford and hauled
the England striker to the ground.
Rashford dusted himself off to blast the penalty high past Kepa to open the scoring.
United needed David de Gea to recover his best form as he made fine
saves from Ross Barkley and Emerson Palmieri, while the Italian
international also blasted off the inside of the post.
But at the other end, Rashford and Martial provided the clinical
touch to kill the game off in the space of 60 seconds that Chelsea
lacked.
Maguire showed his presence to outmuscle Abraham on the edge of the
United box and set off a flowing counter-attack that ended with Martial
bundling the ball home at the far post from Andreas Pereira's cross.
Paul Pogba then played provider with a brilliant ball over the top
for Rashford to burst in behind before coolly slotting past Kepa.
Pogba was the creator again for the fourth as the Frenchman played a
one-two with Rashford and powered through the Chelsea defence before
laying off to James, who got the benefit of a big deflection to find the
bottom corner.