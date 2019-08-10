NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Premier League opener sees Liverpool thrash Norwich

2019-08-10 00:19
Liverpool celebrate (Getty)
Liverpool celebrate (Getty)
Related Links

Liverpool - Liverpool taught newly-promoted Norwich a lesson on the opening night of the new Premier League season with a 4-1 win at Anfield on Friday to lay down an early marker in the title race.

Norwich captain Grant Hanley's hapless own goal just seven minutes in set the tone for what could be a long season for the Canaries before Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi made it 4-0 at half-time.

Teemu Pukki pulled a goal back for Norwich in the second half as Liverpool took their foot off the gas after the break.

The European champions are aiming to end a 30-year wait to win the Premier League after missing out by only one point to Manchester City last season despite amassing a club-record 97 points.

Much tougher tests lie ahead for Jurgen Klopp's men, but they picked up where they left off in winning their final nine Premier League games of last season and lifting a sixth European Cup in Madrid.

Origi was an unlikely hero of that Champions League triumph as he scored twice in the stunning 4-0 semi-final win over Barcelona and again in the final over Tottenham.

The Belgian kept his place in the side as Sadio Mane was left on the bench after his exertions on international duty in reaching the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal last month.

And it was from Origi's cross that Hanley's wild hack at a clearance flashed beyond Tim Krul in the Norwich goal.

Salah was also in action at the AFCON but his disappointment as Egypt were dumped out on home soil in the last 16 by South Africa could be Liverpool's gain as he returned to pre-season earlier than expected.

A Golden Boot winner in each of the past two seasons, Salah opened his account for the season with a calm finish from Roberto Firmino's pass on 19 minutes.

- Ranting Klopp -Despite a comfortable lead, Klopp was soon ranting at his players for letting their guard down as only a brilliant save from Alisson Becker prevented Marco Stiepermann from halving Norwich's deficit.

Seconds later and it was 3-0 as Norwich's dreadful defending was exposed again to leave Van Dijk free to head home from a Salah corner.

Alisson then pulled up with a suspected calf problem in the only negative of the night for Liverpool with Adrian coming on to make his debut just days after joining the club on a free transfer.

The Spaniard was able to watch on from the other end as Origi made it 4-0 with a simple header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Liverpool could have piled on more pain for the visitors at the start of the second half as Jordan Henderson hit the bar, Firmino fluffed a glorious chance at the back post and Salah curled just wide.

However, it was Norwich's adventure that was rewarded as moments after Moritz Leitner crashed a shot against the bar, Pukki pounced to drill low past Adrian.

Read more on:    liverpool  |  english premiership  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Enoch Nkwe appointed Proteas interim team director 'Retiring' Amla to SA fans: We succeeded together Gary Kirsten accepts coaching gig in SA Boks: Is Marx's halo slipping a bit? Twitter reacts to Hashim Amla's Protea retirement
Boks: Is Marx's halo slipping a bit? Staying in JHB: Jantjies extends Lions contract Gary Kirsten accepts coaching gig in SA Faf looks forward to 'good things' with Proteas Cricket SA pushing full steam ahead with domestic restructure

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 August 2019
West Ham United v Manchester City, London Stadium 13:30
Crystal Palace v Everton, Selhurst Park 16:00
Burnley v Southampton, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion, Vicarage Road 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Sheffield United, Vitality Stadium 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 11 August 2019
Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers, King Power Stadium 15:00
Newcastle United v Arsenal, St. James' Park 15:00
Manchester United v Chelsea, Old Trafford 17:30
Saturday, 17 August 2019
Arsenal v Burnley, Emirates Stadium 13:30
Norwich City v Newcastle United, Carrow Road 16:00
Everton v Watford, Goodison Park 16:00
Southampton v Liverpool, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United, The American Express Community Stadium 16:00
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth, Villa Park 16:00
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, Etihad Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 