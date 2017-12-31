NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Mourinho slams ref after Saints draw

2017-12-31 09:47
Jose Mourinho.(Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blamed a not-given penalty as a reason his team were unable to beat Southampton at Old Trafford following a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

The crucial moment came in the 32nd minute when Maya Yoshida handled in the box, but referee Craig Pawson failed to blow his whistle, a fact that Mourinho was unhappy with.

He also went on to complain about similar decisions earlier in the season.

“I watched on the touchline and it looked for me very clear but there was 50m distance so I [at first] give the referee the benefit of the doubt,” said Mourinho.

“I know my players so when I see people like [Juan] Mata almost in hysterics I know, no doubt, and then at half-time I watch it.

“It is a penalty like [Marcus] Rashford against Leicester, [Ander] Herrera against City. [Jonathan] Moss, [Michael] Oliver and Craig tonight are good referees. So the referees’ performances in these matches were good – these were unlucky decisions that punished us.”

Mourinho then went on to talk about injuries after Romelu Lukaku was stretchered off in the first half.

“I don’t know [how serious it is],” he said. “I know that normally bad news arrives immediately and bad news didn’t arrive but to leave the pitch the way he did, we don’t think twice to make that decision immediately, because there is a problem not just for today but the next two matches I would say for sure.”

Mourinho also confirmed that  Zlatan Ibrahimovic had been ruled out for a month after a setback in his recovery from a serious knee injury.

“Zlatan is out for a month. It’s the same knee,” he said.

“It’s an incredible problem, a 37-year-old man, a lion like he says, a real lion, but it’s not easy. Now he had a little recurrence and one month out.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ibrahimovic ruled out for a month - Mourinho

2017-12-31 07:07

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
F1 greats pay tribute to Michael Schumacher Serena beaten on maternity comeback Anderson wins Abu Dhabi exhibition event Kohli plays down battle with AB India's Dhawan fumes at airline after SA trip
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Sunday, 31 December 2017
Crystal Palace v Manchester City, Selhurst Park 14:00
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal, The Hawthorns 18:30
Monday, 01 January 2018
Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth, The American Express Community Stadium 14:30
Stoke City v Newcastle United, Bet365 Stadium 17:00
Leicester City v Huddersfield Town, King Power Stadium 17:00
Burnley v Liverpool, Turf Moor 17:00
Everton v Manchester United, Goodison Park 19:30
Tuesday, 02 January 2018
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur, Liberty Stadium 21:45
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion, London Stadium 21:45
Southampton v Crystal Palace, St. Mary's Stadium 21:45
Manchester City v Watford, Etihad Stadium 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 