NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Mourinho sacking a 'shame' - Marcelo

2018-12-19 08:01
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (AP)
Related Links

London - Real Madrid defender Marcelo believes it is a "shame" Jose Mourinho has been sacked as coach of Manchester United and has paid tribute to his work at the Spanish club. 

Mourinho was dismissed by United on Tuesday after a poor run of form left the club sixth in the Premier League table and 19 points adrift of leaders Liverpool. 

The Portugese managed Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and has been linked with a return to the European champions, most recently following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui in October. 

Asked about Mourinho's exit from United, Marcelo said on Tuesday: "It's a shame because he is a great coach, who is without a club. Whether he returns to Madrid is not up to me. He has done great things for Real Madrid." 

Santiago Solari was appointed Lopetegui's replacement and has overseen nine victories from his 11 matches in charge. Solari was given a contract until June 2021 but that has not prevented speculation about a possible return for Mourinho. 

"I cannot worry that there is speculation about Madrid," Solari said. "That happens every day." 

Marcelo and Solari were speaking ahead of Real's Club World Cup game on Wednesday against Kashima Antlers, the winners of last season's AFC Champions League, which is contested by clubs in Asia and Australia. 

Real, who have won the Club World Cup three times, will reach the final with a victory in Abu Dhabi but Solari again had to defend his treatment of Isco, who has struggled for matches since he took charge. 

"I love Isco," Solari said in a press conference. "My job is to ensure everyone is at their best and that those who aren't, get there. It is a thankless and difficult task to choose who plays and who is left out." 

Kashima Antlers finished third in Japan's J1 League last season but won the Champions League after beating Iran's Persepolis in the final. 

"They are a fast, dynamic team that likes direct football," Solari said. "They have fast strikers and will be a strong opponent."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Manchester United lose patience, sack Jose Mourinho The Pogba power-struggle that ended in tears for Mourinho WATCH: Jacob Zuma puts his hand up for Bafana call-up! 'Caption this': Pogba deletes cryptic post after Mourinho axed WATCH: Jose Mourinho's final Manchester United press conference
Proteas have ‘targets’ poser for Test Fleck on Willemse role: Stormers first, then Boks Manchester United lose patience, sack Jose Mourinho WATCH: Jacob Zuma puts his hand up for Bafana call-up! WATCH: Jose Mourinho's final Manchester United press conference

Fixtures
Friday, 21 December 2018
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool, Molineux Stadium 22:00
Saturday, 22 December 2018
Arsenal v Burnley, Emirates Stadium 14:30
Manchester City v Crystal Palace, Etihad Stadium 17:00
West Ham United v Watford, London Stadium 17:00
Newcastle United v Fulham, St. James' Park 17:00
Chelsea v Leicester City, Stamford Bridge 17:00
Huddersfield Town v Southampton, The John Smith's Stadium 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Cardiff City v Manchester United, Cardiff City Stadium 19:30
Sunday, 23 December 2018
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur, Goodison Park 18:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 