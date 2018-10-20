Mourinho infuriated as Chelsea salvage unbeaten record

London - Manchester
United manager Jose Mourinho had to be restrained by stewards in the
aftermath of Ross Barkley's 96th minute equaliser to salvage Chelsea's
unbeaten record under Maurizio Sarri in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Stamford
Bridge.
As it happened: Chelsea v Manchester United
Mourinho took exception to the celebrations of one of Sarri's
backroom staff, Marco Ianni, who ran in front of the Portuguese on the
touchline, as he seemed set for a sweet victory over his old club after
Anthony Martial scored twice to cancel out Antonio Rudiger's opener.
Players and coaches from both benches had to separated in a melee after Barkley's late strike.
Mourinho also then gestured with three fingers towards the Chelsea
fans in reference to the three Premier League titles he won for the club
in two spells in charge.
A draw is more than Mourinho got on his three previous returns to
Stamford Bridge as United boss. But his frustration at blowing what
could have been a huge win was obvious as the visitors remain seven
points adrift of Chelsea, and could fall nine points behind Manchester
City and Liverpool should they win their respective fixtures later
Saturday.
Amid reports he was set to face the axe, Mourinho had been handed a
lifeline by a stirring fightback from 2-0 down to beat Newcastle 3-2
before the international break a fortnight ago.
Martial was rewarded for coming off the bench to score in that game
as rather than opt for his cautious nature, Mourinho named an
adventurous line-up also featuring Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Romelu
Lukaku.
And his gamble looked set to pay off despite falling behind to a Chelsea side now unbeaten in their first 12 games under Sarri.
Lukaku had the first significant chance of the game when he headed Luke Shaw's fine cross high and wide.
At the other end, United attempted to stop the outstanding player of
the Premier League season so far with some rough treatment as Nemanja
Matic and Ashley Young were shown early yellow cards for chopping down
Eden Hazard.
However, when Shaw cut out a dangerous low cross from the Belgian on
21 minutes, the visitors were undone by a lack of concentration from
Paul Pogba.
Rudiger easily peeled away from the Frenchman to plant a powerful header past the helpless David de Gea.
That was the fourth time United have conceded from a corner in the
league this season, having also done so in defeats to Brighton,
Tottenham and West Ham.
It wasn't so costly this time as Chelsea paid for a lack of killer
instinct despite dominating possession for the rest of the first-half.
Marcos Alonso miscontrolled when Rudiger's through ball put him clean
through on De Gea before Alvaro Morata wasted his only big chance of
another disappointing afternoon when his shot on the turn was too weak
to beat his Spanish international team-mate in the United goal.
Martial had been largely anonymous before the break, but, in contrast
to Morata, took his chances when they came in the second period.
Kepa Arrizabalaga parried Mata's initial effort, but with Alonso down
injured in the Chelsea box, Martial had time to control Ashley Young's
driven cross back into the area before firing home to equalise.
Martial again provided the final flourish with a brilliant curled
effort into the far corner 17 minutes from time after fine work in the
build-up by Mata and Rashford.
The Frenchman was greeted with a bear hug from Mourinho when he was replaced six minutes from time.
But United couldn't hold out for an extra six minutes stoppage time
as Barkley pounced after De Gea had produced another miraculous save
from Rudiger before carnage broke loose on the touchline.