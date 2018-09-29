Motivate yourselves, Mourinho urges under-performing United

Manchester - Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United have
been found wanting for motivation in a difficult start to the season, but is
expecting a big response from his side in Saturday's visit to West Ham.
United begin the weekend sitting seventh, eight points off
the top of the Premier League, after defeats to Brighton and Tottenham and
being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wolves last Saturday after three straight
wins.
That was followed on Tuesday by elimination from the League
Cup on penalties at home by Championship side Derby County after a 2-2 draw at
Old Trafford.
"I sometimes feel frustrated because with the work we
do, I'm always expecting more," said Mourinho on Friday.
"It looks that when we feel we are really improving and
playing better and having a good run of results there is always a little going
down in terms of the focus or the motivation. I feel that."
Mourinho has also had the distraction of a clash with
midfielder Paul Pogba having stripped the Frenchman of his role as vice-captain
on Tuesday, and seen video footage of a standoff between the pair at training
on Wednesday go viral.
The Portuguese insisted that Pogba will return to his
starting line-up at the London Stadium having impressed with his attitude in
training this week.
And unlike in recent times when Mourinho has been criticised
for his negative outlook, he backed his side to beat a West Ham side on the up
having won at Everton and held Chelsea in their last two league outings.
"I expect to win tomorrow. I expect to play very well
tomorrow. We worked very, very well - especially on Wednesday and Thursday, so
tomorrow I expect a very good performance and I expect to win a very difficult
match," said Mourinho
"I don't come here and say the training session was not
very good, that the players are not committed and that I have a bad
feeling."
Mourinho's problems with Pogba are just the latest in a
series of fall outs he has had with members of the United squad in just over
two seasons in charge.
Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial have previously been in the
firing line, but he refuted suggestions his players are struggling to deal with
the demands of representing the 20-time English champions.
"I don't think any player is afraid to play for the
club," added Mourinho.
"If I put myself in the position of a journalist, maybe
people think that sometimes the boys are not committed, maybe people can think
the manager doesn't demand enough from them, maybe people think on the training
ground we don't train enough this area or that area. That's quite frustrating.
"But I repeat that tomorrow I think we are going to
play very well, I think we are going to win a very difficult match against a
very good opponent, an opponent with great investment, an opponent with a
champion manager (Manuel Pellegrini) with lots of experienced players and lots
of very talented players."