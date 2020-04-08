NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Marino: Premier League set to abandon season

2020-04-08 12:25
Premier League ball
Official 2019/20 Premier League ball (Getty Image)
Udinese's sporting director Pierpaolo Marino on Tuesday said the Premier League will release a statement confirming an end to the 2019/20 season.

The Premier League announced last Friday that there was no prospect of professional football returning by the start of May.

A decision on when the game could safely come back amid the coronavirus pandemic is under constant review.

Premier League clubs were reported to have told players in a conference call on Saturday that the cost of being unable to resume the season at all would be more than £1 billion.

It is estimated that of that £1 billion, £762 million of it would be lost TV revenue, as rights holders either claw back money paid or withhold payments not yet made.

According to the Daily Mail, The Italian is a director at Udinese, who share owners with Premier League side Watford.

And Marino has made claims that the Premier League are set to follow the Belgium top-flight and announce they are cancelling the current season.

"The Belgian Federation has already sanctioned the end of their league, despite the threats of sanctions from UEFA," Marino told Sportitalia.

"In England, the Premier League is about to release a similar statement, because the situation there is becoming very, very serious. I frankly just hope we can enjoy football again after the coronavirus.

"It doesn’t matter how long it takes, we need to get out of this danger zone. I am worried for the next seasons, not the old one."

- TEAMtalk media

watford  |  english premiership  |  soccer  |  coronavirus

 

