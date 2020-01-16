Man United planning to trigger extension on Bailly deal

Cape Town - Manchester United plan to trigger their two-year
extension option in Eric Bailly's contract before the end of the month, senior
club sources have indicated.
The Old Trafford central defender’s current deal runs out at
the end the campaign although the Red Devils have no intention of allowing him
to quit on a free transfer.
Bailly, who could return to action against Liverpool at
Anfield in the Premier League this Sunday following six months out with a knee
injury, is being kept in the loop.
The Ivorian is said to be ‘comfortable’ with the prospect of
United now retaining his services until 2022 despite interest from elsewhere.
Bailly’s career to date at the Theatre of Dreams has been
blighted ever since his £30m arrival from Spanish side Villarreal in 2016,
playing just 73 times during the last four seasons.
There is still a feeling Bailly is one of the club’s best
defenders when he is fit and firing on all cylinders – certainly when it comes
to his overall physicality and recovery pace.
It’s understood boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also spoken to
the Ivory Coast international about his immediate future, reinforcing his own
faith in the player.
United have turned down previous loan requests for Bailly
and would only consider letting him leave if they were to recoup their original
outlay.
Solskjaer confirmed our story on Wednesday that Bailly “might
be ready” to face Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League leaders this weekend on
Merseyside although the Norwegian won’t make a decision until after a final
training session on Saturday.
United have in recent years been prudent enough to include
extension clauses in the majority of deals they have agreed, which has been able
to afford them extra breathing space as they determine how their squad shapes
up going forward.
- TeamTalk Media