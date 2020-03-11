NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Man City v Arsenal called off as coronavirus hits Premier League

2020-03-11 05:26
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Getty Images)
Related Links

Arsenal's game at Manchester City was postponed on Wednesday after players from the London club were put into quarantine, making it the first Premier League fixture to be called off because of the new coronavirus.

Arsenal said players will be isolated for 14 days after coming into contact with the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact," an Arsenal statement said.

"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's (Wednesday's) match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed."

The first postponement in the Premier League, which has a worldwide following of billions of TV viewers, comes after UEFA's Champions League and Europa League were both forced to arrange matches behind closed doors.

Football's top-flight Serie A and all other sports have been put on hold in Italy, which is under national lockdown as virus cases soar.

Matches in the top two divisions in Spain and France will be played behind closed doors for at least the next two weeks, officials announced Tuesday.

In Asia, football has been suspended in China, South Korea and Japan, and the AFC Champions League schedule heavily disrupted.

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos in late February. Vangelis Marinakis, owner of the Greek club and England's Nottingham Forest, announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Arsenal said the players and four staff who met Marinakis after the game at their stadium will be remain at their homes until the quarantine period is complete.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low," the club added.

Manchester City said the postponement was a "precautionary measure" and that information about rescheduling would be available in the coming days.

The postponement could also frustrate Premier League leaders Liverpool as a Manchester City defeat would have taken them to the brink of their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Olympiakos's home Europa League last-16, first-leg game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Athens has already been ordered behind closed doors.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday joined a number of managers, including Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, in voicing disquiet at being asked to play in an empty stadium.

"If we have to go we will. But we don't agree - we're not happy to go," he told Sky Sports.

"Behind closed doors doesn't make sense," he added. "We're pretending to live a normal life when things aren't normal."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Colour chart' blamed for Loftus jersey confusion Lions release star flank Brink from contract Sharks testing 'superhuman' qualities in locks All Blacks announce 2nd-tier 'next best' team for overseas tour Johan du Toit to fill void left by older brother Pieter-Steph?
No change in top 10 of World Rugby rankings led by Springboks Sharks testing 'superhuman' qualities in locks Proteas duo join Kings XI Punjab's coaching staff Johan du Toit to fill void left by older brother Pieter-Steph? All Blacks announce 2nd-tier 'next best' team for overseas tour

Fixtures
Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Manchester City v Arsenal, Etihad Stadium 21:30
Saturday, 14 March 2020
Watford v Leicester City, Vicarage Road 14:30
Norwich City v Southampton, Carrow Road 17:00
Manchester City v Burnley, Etihad Stadium 17:00
Newcastle United v Sheffield United, St. James' Park 17:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal, The American Express Community Stadium 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Aston Villa v Chelsea, Villa Park 19:30
Sunday, 15 March 2020
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers, London Stadium 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

And the 2019/20 English Premiership champions will be ... ?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 