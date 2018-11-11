NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Man City outclass United in derby

2018-11-11 20:51
David Silva
David Silva (AP)
Manchester - Manchester City surged 12 points clear of Manchester United with a 3-1 derby win on Sunday that highlighted just how far Jose Mourinho's team are from dethroning their neighbor as Premier League champions.

As United were run ragged, and unable to disrupt City's passing, David Silva swept the league leaders in front in the 12th minute.

United's sloppiness - with Jesse Lingard conceding possession on the halfway line - set Sergio Aguero on the run for a move he completed with City's second three minutes into the second half.

Although Anthony Martial reduced the deficit from the penalty spot, City remained ruthless and Ilkay Gundogan smoothed Pep Guardiola's passage to victory by netting from Bernardo Silva's cross in the 86th minute.

Runners-up last season, United managed just one shot on target at the Etihad Stadium and are now languishing in eighth place. In a league they were accustomed to dominating until 2013, the 20-time English champions are now further behind City than at any time in the Premier League after 12 games.

