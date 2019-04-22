NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Liverpool's Milner will be cheering on old foes United

2019-04-22 22:16
James Milner
James Milner (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - James Milner has said he will become a Manchester United fan for the first time in the hope they can aid Liverpool's bid to win the Premier League title.

The versatile veteran has played for three of United's fiercest rivals - Leeds, Manchester City and Liverpool - in the course of a 17-year career and more than 600 senior matches.

But the 33-year-old former England international would be delighted if United did Liverpool a favour in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Wednesday's match is City's game in hand over leaders Liverpool and victory would see the reigning champions go one point clear at the summit with three matches remaining.

"First time in my life," Milner said when asked about his support for United this week.

"But I won't be watching. It's a bit of a waste of energy, willing the ball in the other goal."

Liverpool have not won the domestic title in the Premier League era and were last crowned champions of England when they lifted the old First Division trophy back in 1990.

But they maintained their effort to end that barren run with a 2-0 win away to Cardiff on Sunday secured by Milner's late penalty - his seventh goal this season.

Liverpool complete their league campaign with home games against Huddersfield, who have already been relegated, and Wolves either side of a trip to a Newcastle team managed by former Reds boss Rafael Benitez.

City, meanwhile have away game against United, Burnley and Brighton as well as a match at home to Leicester. 

"There's three games left after that (United)," said Milner of City's finish to the league season.

"People think United is a challenge, but it's not the only one.

"It's an old cliche, but the Premier League is tough - whoever you play, teams battling at the bottom.

"Go back to QPR (when Milner won the title at Man City on the final day) and it's not easy when you're playing to win a league title."

Liverpool already have 88 points yet their final tally might still not be enough to bring the Premier League trophy to Anfield.

"We just need to win the rest of our games," said Milner.

"If we do that and it's not good enough then you have to hold your hands up and say 'well done City'.

"They are a top team, they have done it before and are grinding it out.

"It's frustrating to think we've had one defeat all year and it might not be enough.

"But all we can do is win the rest of our games and put them under pressure."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bulls paid R1 million for schoolboy - report Paul Treu at centre of fresh WP coaching dispute 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10 Date set for Israel Folau's 'Hell awaits gays' hearing United's foundations at risk unless Solskjaer rids club of 'weeds'
Stormers: So much leather ... so little sting Lealiifano lauds Brumbies defence after Newlands win Ronaldo's Juventus win 8th straight Serie A title Nadal suffers shock defeat to Fognini in Monte Carlo New captain Smith powers Rajasthan to IPL win

Fixtures
Tuesday, 23 April 2019
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 20:45
Watford v Southampton, Vicarage Road Stadium 20:45
Wednesday, 24 April 2019
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal, Molineux Stadium 20:45
Manchester United v Manchester City, Old Trafford 21:00
Friday, 26 April 2019
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town, Anfield 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 