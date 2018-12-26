NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Liverpool show form of champions in mauling Magpies

2018-12-26 19:51
Dejan Lovren (Getty Images)
Related Links

Liverpool - Liverpool showed the form of champions as they increased their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points by hammering an abject Newcastle United 4-0 at Anfield.

Goals from Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho did the damage as Liverpool's chances of a first English top-flight title since the 1989-90 season were boosted by Manchester City's 2-1 defeat at Leicester.

Tottenham are now Liverpool's closest challengers with City dropping seven points off the pace in third.

Even with Liverpool visiting the Etihad on January 3, their form as they extended an unbeaten home run in the Premier League that stretches back to  April 2017 is beginning to make that lead in the standings look decisive.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez - an Anfield idol himself after delivering the Champions League trophy in 2005 - has claimed that Newcastle surviving relegation this term would be "a miracle".

And the gulf in quality on Wednesday was brutally apparent from the start.

Klopp made three changes to his starting XI whereas Benitez made an eye-catching six from Newcastle's previous result - a goalless draw against Fulham that featured zero shots on target.

Yet if Benitez was banking on the new personnel to deliver a more clinical edge, he was to be disappointed.

Joselu missed a glorious opportunity after eight minutes, heading wide of Alisson Becker's goal following a wonderful cross from Matt Ritchie.

Liverpool punished Newcastle's lack of ruthlessness as three minutes later.

A deep ball into the area was woefully dealt with by Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles who headed it back into Lovren's path and the Croatian defender fired an unstoppable shot past Martin Dubravka.

Liverpool remained the dominant side as Sadio Mane, Shaqiri and Roberto Firmino ran through on goal at will. The pace with which Liverpool raced forward represented an increasingly ominous challenge for Newcastle.

Yet it is to the visitors' credit that they kept the scoreline to a single goal as the game flattened out towards half-time.

The closest Liverpool came to extending their lead arrived after 44 minutes when Dubravka did wonderfully well to tip over a rasping Shaqiri free-kick.

Not long after the interval Liverpool found a second as Salah doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Paul Dummett clumsily grabbed the Egyptian's arm. 

Salah's 12th Premier League goal of the season took him briefly level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well as Harry Kane in the race for the golden boot.

He may be frustrated at not cashing in more as Newcastle tired and chances flowed for the hosts.

Instead, it was Shaqiri who was next on the scoresheet, turning home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Newcastle were dead and buried but their afternoon then got worse in the closing stages as Fabinho was given acres of space at a corner and nodded in from close range for his first Liverpool goal.

Read more on:    liverpool  |  newcastle  |  english premiership  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Warner asked me to tamper with ball, says Bancroft Shaun Pollock congratulates 'SA's best' Steyn on new record Steyn makes history, breaks Pollock's record Twitter quick to praise record-breaker Steyn WATCH: Jean-Luc du Preez delivers horror cleanout
10 videos on Mourinho's sacking you HAVE to watch SA v Pakistan: 5 Test classics FIFA reveals staggering stats from 2018 Soccer World Cup SAFA's bid to stage CAF's Nation Cup a two-edged sword Tickets on sale for 'Super Hero' double header at CT Stadium

Fixtures
Wednesday, 26 December 2018
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Craven Cottage 14:30
Liverpool v Newcastle United, Anfield 17:00
Leicester City v Manchester City, King Power Stadium 17:00
Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Old Trafford 17:00
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City, Selhurst Park 17:00
Burnley v Everton, Turf Moor 17:00
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth, Wembley Stadium 17:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal, The American Express Community Stadium 19:15
Watford v Chelsea, Vicarage Road Stadium 21:30
Thursday, 27 December 2018
Southampton v West Ham United, St. Mary's Stadium 21:45
Saturday, 29 December 2018
Fulham v Huddersfield Town, Craven Cottage 17:00
Leicester City v Cardiff City, King Power Stadium 17:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton, The American Express Community Stadium 17:00
Watford v Newcastle United, Vicarage Road Stadium 17:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wembley Stadium 17:00
Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 