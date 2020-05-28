NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Liverpool a step closer to title as English Premier League set to restart on 17 June - report

2020-05-28 16:23
Jordan Henderson
Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah (Getty Images)
The Premier League season is set to restart on 17 June, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday.

No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on 9 March.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date.

The BBC reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The matches are the two games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June.

