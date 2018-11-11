NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

LIVE
Manchester City
1 - 0
Manchester United
2018/11/11 | 18:30 |  English Premier League | Etihad Stadium, Manchester |  First Half
English Premiership

LIVE: Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United

2018-11-11 18:00
Tashreeq Vardien
Last Updated at 19:06
19:05
33' Bernardo Silva throws himself at Rashford and gets a yellow card ...
19:04
31' Martial and Rashford struggling so far ...
19:04
30' City still seeing more of the ball but United faring well with their attack. Shaw and Young doing particularly great with going forward and defending. 
19:01
28' Matic passes to Young, who looks up to see Rashford gunning forward but as he goes in search of space he brings Stones down and the referee blows his whistle.
18:59
25' CHANCE! Martial’s shot from 20 yards is blocked by Stones. The Frenchman could easily have played the pass towards Rashford but went for goal. Can't blame him, his been scoring from that sort of position for three games now. 
18:57
24' Too lackadaisical from Herrera as Aguero presses the midfielder and steals it from the Spaniard. Aguero darts forward with pace and could well score or at least get a shot on target but slips before pulling the trigger. 
18:54
22' Mahrez and Bernardo doing particularly well in getting the better of Luke Shaw at the moment. Martial not doing much with tracking back. He needs to track back.
18:52
20' Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United
18:52
19' Mourinho in his dugout writing down notes ...
18:51
18' United, finally getting to knock the ball around. Good spell of passing but City are pressing them with each pass.
18:48

15' Possession: City 86% - 14% United

For a Derby this looks rather disturbing ...
18:46
14' City now just rampaging through United now ... attack after attack. United need to get a few string of passes. 
18:44
Poor defending from United sees David Silva pounce on a loose ball, knocking it beyond De Gea's reach.
18:44
11' GOAL! GOAL! GOAL!
18:41
7' United's wide players have there hands full this evening with attempting to tame, Mahrez, Sterling, Walker and Mendy.
18:39
6' City controlling things as expected while United playing on the counter attack. For how long either side can keep this up, only time will tell.
18:38
4' Fernandinho keeps City ticking here as David Silva is played in and finds himself in acres of space beyond Young's reach. The City captain tees in a low cross towards Aguero who miss times his first touch. Great movement again by City.
18:36

3' Fellaini fouled and free-kick to United. 

Young standing behind the deadball situation 50/60 yards out and whips in a good looking cross. Fellaini rises and attempts to dink it back into 18th area but is well defended against. Goes out for a goal kick.
18:34
2' City making moves early on as Fernandinho fizzes in a ball towards Bernardo, who smoothly controls the ball, and pulls the trigger but his shot is well wide. Good movement from City.
18:31
1' First-half is underway ...
18:30

INTERESTING FACT!

Sir Alex Ferguson is present at today's match and looks in great condition. Of this United team, the former United manager has bought more players than the current manager Mourinho. 
18:27
United subs: Phil Jones, Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Fred, Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian.
18:27
City subs: Vincent Kompany, Ilkay Gundogan, Fabian Delph, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Arijanet Muric.
18:25
The teams are walking out of the tunnel ahead of the pre-match proceedings ...
18:15

PRE-MATCH READING

'Guardiola insists financial row won't tarnish City's success'

The bombshell allegations about Manchester City's financial conduct will not tarnish his team's reputation, coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday...
18:14

PRE-MATCH READING

Guardiola 'prefers sex to coaching'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has laughed off a suggestion his coaching is "better than sex"...
18:13

PRE-MATCH READING

'Mourinho fails to match up as Guardiola takes Man City streets ahead'

Manchester United turned to Jose Mourinho as the antidote to their "noisy neighbours" Manchester City finally achieving their long-held goal of hiring Pep Guardiola as manager in 2016...
18:11

PRE-MATCH READING

'Mourinho takes swipe at Man City's Aguero'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has taken a veiled swipe at Manchester City star Sergio Aguero before Sunday's derby showdown at the Etihad Stadium...
17:57
City's XI looks the same and very much expected from Pep Guardiola. 
17:57

Pogba picked up an injury which means Fellaini starts for United alongside Herrera and Matic.

Meanwhile, Lukaku and Sanchez are on the bench. 
17:48

FELLAINI STARTS, PAUL POGBA INJURED!

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Fellaini; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.
17:44
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho; B Silva, D Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling.
19:20
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 18:30 ***
19:19
Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot remain unavailable through injury, which is likely to see Ashley Young continue to fill in at right-back.
19:19
The Belgian striker has returned to training, although Mourinho was reluctant to reveal whether he would start against City.
19:19
United could welcome back Romelu Lukaku, who has missed their last two games with a muscular problem.
19:19
19:19
The hosts continue to be without Kevin De Bruyne (knee ligaments) and Claudio Bravo (Achilles).
19:19
Gundogan replaced David Silva for the final 17 minutes, although Otamendi was an unused substitute.
19:19
In team news, Nicolas Otamendi and Ilkay Gundogan returned to the squad for the visit of Shakhtar in midweek and could make the matchday squad once more on Sunday.
19:18
They will on a high, however, after coming from behind to beat Juventus 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
19:18
The Red Devils have climbed up to seventh in the standings, but still trail their neighbours by nine points ahead of the local affair.
19:16
Jose Mourinho's troops battled back from losing positions to get results against Newcastle (3-2), Chelsea (2-2) and Bournemouth (2-1) during that undefeated run, having also recorded a 2-1 win over Everton.
19:16
United, meanwhile, have recovered from a disappointing start to the season with three wins and a draw from their last four league encounters.
19:16
The Citizens come into the derby on the back of a 6-0 hammering of Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
19:15
They have already racked up 33 goals while shipping only two and scored five or more on four occasions, after demolishing Huddersfield (6-1), Cardiff (5-0), Burnley 5-0) and Southampton (6-1).
19:15
Having to yet taste defeat, City have dropped points just twice in the opening three months of the 2018/19 campaign - a 1-1 draw against Wolves and a goalless stalemate with the Reds.
19:12
The 177th Manchester derby pits the defending league champions against the team who got closest to them in the table last term, although the gap was a staggering 19 points.
19:11
City will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they host rivals United at the Etihad Stadium.
10 Nov 19:05

FEISTY AFFAIR ... WELCOME TO THE MANCHESTER DERBY!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the English Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.
 
  • 33'

    Bernardo Silva lunges in late on Rashford and picks up a yellow card.

  • 31'

    Manchester City have not quite been as dominant since scoring as they were in the opening minutes. Laporte has a long-range shot at goal, but he doesn't catch the ball cleanly and fires way over the target.

  • 29'

    Rashford controls a long ball aimed in his direction by Young, but he's fouled Stones in the process. Frustration for the young England striker.

  • 26'

    Smalling meets a cross in from the right, but he fails to get over the ball and his header goes over the target.

  • 24'

    Just as United were beginning to enjoy some time on the ball, Aguero robs Herrera of it and races away. United recover once again, but Herrera is really struggling today.

  • 20'

    Sir Alex Ferguson is at the Etihad today -- watching on with a concerned expression while his former team struggles to keep pace with City. One wonders what he would have done up against Guardiola's juggernaut.

  • 17'

    Sterling pinches the ball off Herrera in midfield and charges forward, but the Spaniard chases back and wins it back off him after he takes too long to pull the trigger.

  • 13'

    City have their tails up now. Mahrez looks to slip Bernardo Silva in and he fires for goal, but there's a United player there to block the shot.

  • 12'

    GOAL, CITY, D. SILVA! 1-0: That goal has been coming! City have been almost monopolising possession. Silva hammers home from close range after a wonderful build-up! Bernardo teed him up by meeting Sterling's cross and pulling back.

  • 9'

    Aguero meets Mahrez's corner and heads for goal. Young blocks the effort, but the whistle has gone anyway. The Argentine striker has fouled Herrera.

  • 7'

    Sterling gets in behind on the left now. Smalling recovers, but City have a corner. David Silva takes and Fellaini heads clear.

  • 4'

    Fantastic ball from Fernandinho again. He plays David Silva in behind on the left side of the box. However, there's a mix-up between Bernardo and Aguero as the Spaniard looks to tee a team-mate up for the shot. Mahrez shoots from range. Off target.

  • 2'

    CLOSE! Bernardo Silva receives the ball from Fernandinho. From just outside the box, he lets fly. Not a bad strike and not a long way off target, but no problem for David de Gea.

  • 1'

    KICK-OFF! Anthony Taylor blows his whistle. Manchester City get the ball rolling through David Silva. We should be in for a cracking game.

  • 0'

    There's a pre-match handshake between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. They need no introduction to one another. Two of the greats of modern football management will be pitting their wits against one another in a matter of minutes.

  • 0'

    The two teams make their way out of the tunnel at the Etihad Stadium. They're greeted by a cracking atmosphere. All of Manchester is watching -- and much of the world beyond it.

  • 0'

    Earlier today, Liverpool went top for the time being with a 2-0 victory over Fulham, while Chelsea have just been held to a 0-0 draw by Liverpool's Merseyside rivals, Everton. City thus head into this game in second, needing a draw to go first again.

  • 0'

    Anthony Taylor is today's referee. He was born in Wythenshawe, near Manchester, and so he'll know how important this derby is. His assistants are Adam Nunn and Gary Beswick, with Craig Pawson the fourth official.

  • 0'

    The headline news from the teamsheets: Paul Pogba misses out for United today due to injury, while Romelu Lukaku has been left on the bench. Despite his midweek hat-trick for City, Gabriel Jesus makes way for Sergio Aguero.

  • 0'

    MANCHESTER UNITED STARTING XI: De Gea, Young (C), Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Martial. SUBS: Romero, Darmian, Jones, Fred, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku.

  • 0'

    MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero. SUBS: Muric, Kompany, Gundogan, Delph, Sane, Jesus, Foden.

  • 0'

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Manchester Derby of the season. It's defending Premier League champions Manchester City against Manchester United, the most successful team in the competition's history, at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City Manchester United
  • 1 Goals 0
    • 12' David Silva
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Kyle Walker
  • John Stones
  • Raheem Sterling
  • Sergio Aguero
  • Aymeric Laporte
  • Bernardo Silva
  • David Silva
  • Benjamin Mendy
  • Fernandinho
  • Riyad Mahrez
  • Ederson
  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 14
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 31
  • 1
  • 2
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 14
  • 18
  • 21
  • 23
  • 27
  • 31
  • David De Gea
  • Victor Lindelof
  • Marcus Rashford
  • Anthony Martial
  • Chris Smalling
  • Jesse Lingard
  • Ashley Young
  • Ander Herrera
  • Luke Shaw
  • Marouane Fellaini
  • Nemanja Matic
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Vincent Kompany
  • Ilkay Gundogan
  • Fabian Delph
  • Leroy Sane
  • Gabriel Jesus
  • Phil Foden
  • Arijanet Muric
  • 4
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 33
  • 47
  • 49
  • 4
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 17
  • 22
  • 36
  • Phil Jones
  • Alexis Sanchez
  • Juan Mata
  • Romelu Lukaku
  • Fred
  • Sergio Romero
  • Matteo Darmian

