LIVE: Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United

15' Possession: City 86% - 14% United
For a Derby this looks rather disturbing ...
3' Fellaini fouled and free-kick to United.
Young standing behind the deadball situation 50/60 yards out and whips in a good looking cross. Fellaini rises and attempts to dink it back into 18th area but is well defended against. Goes out for a goal kick.
INTERESTING FACT!
Sir Alex Ferguson is present at today's match and looks in great condition. Of this United team, the former United manager has bought more players than the current manager Mourinho.
'Guardiola insists financial row won't tarnish City's success'
The bombshell allegations about Manchester City's financial conduct will not tarnish his team's reputation, coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday...
Guardiola 'prefers sex to coaching'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has laughed off a suggestion his coaching is "better than sex"...
'Mourinho fails to match up as Guardiola takes Man City streets ahead'
Manchester United turned to Jose Mourinho as the antidote to their "noisy neighbours" Manchester City finally achieving their long-held goal of hiring Pep Guardiola as manager in 2016...
'Mourinho takes swipe at Man City's Aguero'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has taken a veiled swipe at Manchester City star Sergio Aguero before Sunday's derby showdown at the Etihad Stadium...
Pogba picked up an injury which means Fellaini starts for United alongside Herrera and Matic.
Meanwhile, Lukaku and Sanchez are on the bench.
FELLAINI STARTS, PAUL POGBA INJURED!
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Fellaini; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.
FEISTY AFFAIR ... WELCOME TO THE MANCHESTER DERBY!
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the English Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United.
Bernardo Silva lunges in late on Rashford and picks up a yellow card.
Manchester City have not quite been as dominant since scoring as they were in the opening minutes. Laporte has a long-range shot at goal, but he doesn't catch the ball cleanly and fires way over the target.
Rashford controls a long ball aimed in his direction by Young, but he's fouled Stones in the process. Frustration for the young England striker.
Smalling meets a cross in from the right, but he fails to get over the ball and his header goes over the target.
Just as United were beginning to enjoy some time on the ball, Aguero robs Herrera of it and races away. United recover once again, but Herrera is really struggling today.
Sir Alex Ferguson is at the Etihad today -- watching on with a concerned expression while his former team struggles to keep pace with City. One wonders what he would have done up against Guardiola's juggernaut.
Sterling pinches the ball off Herrera in midfield and charges forward, but the Spaniard chases back and wins it back off him after he takes too long to pull the trigger.
City have their tails up now. Mahrez looks to slip Bernardo Silva in and he fires for goal, but there's a United player there to block the shot.
GOAL, CITY, D. SILVA! 1-0: That goal has been coming! City have been almost monopolising possession. Silva hammers home from close range after a wonderful build-up! Bernardo teed him up by meeting Sterling's cross and pulling back.
Aguero meets Mahrez's corner and heads for goal. Young blocks the effort, but the whistle has gone anyway. The Argentine striker has fouled Herrera.
Sterling gets in behind on the left now. Smalling recovers, but City have a corner. David Silva takes and Fellaini heads clear.
Fantastic ball from Fernandinho again. He plays David Silva in behind on the left side of the box. However, there's a mix-up between Bernardo and Aguero as the Spaniard looks to tee a team-mate up for the shot. Mahrez shoots from range. Off target.
CLOSE! Bernardo Silva receives the ball from Fernandinho. From just outside the box, he lets fly. Not a bad strike and not a long way off target, but no problem for David de Gea.
KICK-OFF! Anthony Taylor blows his whistle. Manchester City get the ball rolling through David Silva. We should be in for a cracking game.
There's a pre-match handshake between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. They need no introduction to one another. Two of the greats of modern football management will be pitting their wits against one another in a matter of minutes.
The two teams make their way out of the tunnel at the Etihad Stadium. They're greeted by a cracking atmosphere. All of Manchester is watching -- and much of the world beyond it.
Earlier today, Liverpool went top for the time being with a 2-0 victory over Fulham, while Chelsea have just been held to a 0-0 draw by Liverpool's Merseyside rivals, Everton. City thus head into this game in second, needing a draw to go first again.
Anthony Taylor is today's referee. He was born in Wythenshawe, near Manchester, and so he'll know how important this derby is. His assistants are Adam Nunn and Gary Beswick, with Craig Pawson the fourth official.
The headline news from the teamsheets: Paul Pogba misses out for United today due to injury, while Romelu Lukaku has been left on the bench. Despite his midweek hat-trick for City, Gabriel Jesus makes way for Sergio Aguero.
MANCHESTER UNITED STARTING XI: De Gea, Young (C), Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford, Martial. SUBS: Romero, Darmian, Jones, Fred, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku.
MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero. SUBS: Muric, Kompany, Gundogan, Delph, Sane, Jesus, Foden.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Manchester Derby of the season. It's defending Premier League champions Manchester City against Manchester United, the most successful team in the competition's history, at the Etihad Stadium.
