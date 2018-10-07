NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE
Liverpool
0 - 0
Manchester City
2018/10/07 | 17:30 |  English Premier League | Anfield, Liverpool |  Not Started
English Premiership

LIVE: Liverpool vs Manchester City

2018-10-07 13:04
Post a comment
Last Updated at 17:12
13:14
***Kick-off is at 17:30***
13:13
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reckons a midweek defeat by Napoli could inspire his side when they face Manchester City at Anfield.
13:12
Billions of pounds of investment from Manchester City's Abu Dhabi owners over the past decade has reaped three Premier League titles.
13:11
Pep Guardiola insists Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has lost none of his goal-scoring prowess, but the Manchester City boss claims Sergio Aguero is better.
13:09

TOP OF THE TABLE CLASH:

Going into the weekend's fixtures the two sides sit atop the English Premiership table.

Both teams are on 19 points after 7 matches played with a chance to clinch the top spot in the standings.
13:05

WELCOME

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the English Premiership clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.
 
  • 0'

  • 0'

    Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo; Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

  • 0'

    Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson; Mane, Salah, Firmino.

  • 0'

    For City, Mendy has recovered from his foot problem to start at left back in place of Delph.

  • 0'

    Team news is that Keita has not recovered in time to start and Henderson is the man to replace him. Lovren is back however, and Alexander-Arnold makes way with Gomez shifting to right back.. For City, Mendy has recovered from his foot problem to start at

  • 0'

    Man City have lost three matches against Liverpool in 2018, losing in the Premier League in January and two Champions League matches in April.

  • 0'

    Liverpool hold the upper hand in this fixture over recent years having last lost at home to City back in May 2003. Meaning they are 17 home matches unbeaten against today's opponents.

  • 0'

    Hello and welcome to Anfield for this early meeting of the top two sides in the Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester City. It cannot quite be billed a title decider, but for the two sets of fans it may feel like it.

Jump to
top
Liverpool Manchester City
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Virgil van Dijk
  • Georginio Wijnaldum
  • Dejan Lovren
  • James Milner
  • Roberto Firmino
  • Sadio Mane
  • Mohamed Salah
  • Joseph Gomez
  • Alisson
  • Jordan Henderson
  • Andrew Robertson
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 26
  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 14
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 25
  • 26
  • 31
  • Kyle Walker
  • John Stones
  • Raheem Sterling
  • Sergio Aguero
  • Aymeric Laporte
  • Bernardo Silva
  • David Silva
  • Benjamin Mendy
  • Fernandinho
  • Riyad Mahrez
  • Ederson
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Fabinho
  • Naby Keita
  • Daniel Sturridge
  • Simon Mignolet
  • Xherdan Shaqiri
  • Joel Matip
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • 3
  • 8
  • 15
  • 22
  • 23
  • 32
  • 66
  • 3
  • 4
  • 19
  • 30
  • 33
  • 47
  • 49
  • Danilo
  • Vincent Kompany
  • Leroy Sane
  • Nicolas Otamendi
  • Gabriel Jesus
  • Phil Foden
  • Arijanet Muric

Read News24’s Comments Policy

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 