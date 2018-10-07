LIVE: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
TOP OF THE TABLE CLASH:
Going into the weekend's fixtures the two sides sit atop the English Premiership table.
Both teams are on 19 points after 7 matches played with a chance to clinch the top spot in the standings.
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the English Premiership clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.
Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Silva, Bernardo; Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson; Mane, Salah, Firmino.
For City, Mendy has recovered from his foot problem to start at left back in place of Delph.
Team news is that Keita has not recovered in time to start and Henderson is the man to replace him. Lovren is back however, and Alexander-Arnold makes way with Gomez shifting to right back.. For City, Mendy has recovered from his foot problem to start at
Man City have lost three matches against Liverpool in 2018, losing in the Premier League in January and two Champions League matches in April.
Liverpool hold the upper hand in this fixture over recent years having last lost at home to City back in May 2003. Meaning they are 17 home matches unbeaten against today's opponents.
Hello and welcome to Anfield for this early meeting of the top two sides in the Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester City. It cannot quite be billed a title decider, but for the two sets of fans it may feel like it.
