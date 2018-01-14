As it happened: Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
With that victor, Liverpool move up to third place and go equal on points (47) with Manchester United (2nd) and Chelsea (4th) ...
5th - Spurs (43 points)
6th - Arsenal (39)
94' FULL-TIME!
Seven goals... Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City
Gundogan knocks the ball in the back of the net from a cross courtesy of Aguero.
Nail-biting stuff!
The signing of the season, Mo Salah dips the ball over Ederson as the 'keeper fails to clear the ball beyond his own half.
Liverpool is stifling Manchester City from upfront, City in return lost a few basic passes.— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) January 14, 2018
Liverpool is stifling Manchester City from upfront, City in return lost a few basic passes.
47' HALF-TIME!
What a first-half. Scintillating stuff from both sides.
What should Pep and Klopp do in the next 45-minutes?
27' - Delph picks up a knock, Pep issues Danilo to come.
A minute later Delph runs the knock off and remains on the field.
12' - Anfield peaking with noise now as City look to pounce and get themselves back into the match.
De Bruyne bursting forward and looks to play Sterling in but the former Liverpool forward finds himself offside.
Full-time! 4-3! It was extremely tight at the end but Liverpool come out the victors against Manchester City! Today was The Citizens first loss of the season and Pep will be hoping for no more losses this season!
Substitution as Mane is replaced by Klavan!
Yellow-card for James Milner after a poor foul!
City have got another! It's 4-3! Aguero dinks a cross into the six-yard box where Gundogan brings the ball down off his chest and pokes home! Three minutes to play!
Substitution for Liverpool as Salah comes off for Lallana!
4-2! Just enough time to make Liverpool fans more than a little nervous...The ball falls kindly for Silva at the back post and he makes no mistake when stroking it past Karius.
Substitution for Liverpool as Can is replaced by Milner!
Liverpool continue to press high and it's Robertson who relentlessly chases Ederson and then Otamendi. Eventually he is deemed to have fouled the City defender.
Yellow card for City as Fernandinho is shown the card for a cynical foul on Mane!
And now ironic cheers as Sterling heads off for Bernardo Silva.
Pep is urging his players to calm down as one of the biggest cheers of the day comes when Sterling goes in the book for a late challenge.
Liverpool have made it four! Ederson rushes out to clear... but it's straight to Salah, who from 40 yards out coolly lifts the ball over Ederson and sends the Liverpool fans into delirium.
Liverpool make it three! Moments after Mane clips the outside of the post, he scores Liverpool's third, and second in three minutes! He takes it beautifully too, finding the top corner with his left foot.
Goal for Liverpool! Firmino shrugs Stones off the ball before delicately lifting the ball over Ederson. It bounces off the post and into the net.
Chance for The Reds! Oxlade-Chamberlain cuts back onto his right foot before trying to squeeze one past Ederson, who gets down well to keep it out.
Off the crossbar! Sane whips in a lovely corner and Otamendi rises like a salmon and heads the ball onto the crossbar and out! Karius was rooted to the spot.
Solid enough start to the half from City, who have controlled the game since the second-half whistle was blown De Bruyne and Fernandinho have controlled the opening exchanges!
The second-half has kicked-off to the roar of the fans!
Half-time at Anfield! The scores are tied at one a piece with Liverpool creating the better play but City still have their unbeaten record intact! Klopp will be hoping for all three points after that half!
City have the equalizer! Walker picks out Sane with a delicate cross-field ball which he does well to chest past Matip and then beat him again before firing past Karius at his near post!
City muster up a shot on target! But it's a simple stop for Karius, who gets down to save De Bruyne's low attempt from distance.
Chance for The Reds! Oxlade-Chamberlain rounds Danilo and sends in a cross which Firmino meets at the near post, but he cannot direct his header on goal.
Substitution for City as Delph is replaced by Danilo after jarring his knee in an earlier tackle.
Mane is caught on his heels for a moment, just as Wijnaldum's cut-back appears to be perfect for him to come forward and strike. Fernandinho is there to mop up instead.
Fortunately for Liverpool, but not so for City, Sane's effort from the edge of the area hits the back of Lovren and goes a few inches wide of the post. Karius was rooted to the spot.
De Bruyne sends in a dangerous low ball, but Aguero - who is actually offside when the ball comes in - cannot get a touch onto it.
The Anfield faithful are roaring their side on, and the team is responding. Mane leads Liverpool on a 3-on-3, but a lofted ball cannot quite pick out Firmino.
City come forward with De Bruyne, but he makes the wrong choice when cutting it across for Sterling, who is flagged for offside.
Liverpool take the lead! Firmino wins the ball off the toes of Delph after the make-shift defender is unable to keep hold of it! The Brazilian then feeds Oxlade-Chamberlain who fires home from 20 yards out!
Penalty appeals as Sterling tumbles to the ground following a collision with a group of Liverpool players but the referee has decided not to give it!
Plenty of jeers for Sterling as he takes his first couple touches of the game. And then there are cheers as Robertson robs Aguero of possession, though City, as ever, press high and earn a throw-in in an advanced position.
Both teams yet to settle into this one. Losing possession all too easily so far as both sides just try and compose themselves.
The match gets underway to the roar of the home faithful! Klopp will be hoping to overthrow the rampant Citizens!
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph, Fernandinho (c), De Bruyne, Gundogan, Sane, Sterling, Aguero.
Liverpool XI: Karius, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE broadcast of today's English Premier League affair between Liverpool and Manchester City!
