Liverpool
4 - 3
Manchester City
2018/01/14 | 18:00 |  English Premier League | Anfield, Liverpool |  Full Time
English Premiership

As it happened: Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City

2018-01-14 20:00
Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24
Post a comment
Last Updated at 05:01
19:59

That is all folks, Thank You for choosing Sport24 to catch this epic English Premiership clash between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
19:58

With that victor, Liverpool move up to third place and go equal on points (47) with Manchester United (2nd) and Chelsea (4th) ...

5th - Spurs (43 points)

6th - Arsenal (39)
19:55

94' FULL-TIME!

Seven goals... Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City
19:51

Gundogan knocks the ball in the back of the net from a cross courtesy of Aguero.

Nail-biting stuff! 
19:49
91' GOOOAAAAALLLL!!!! 
19:49
90' FOUR minutes of added time...
19:48
89' Oxlade with great tackle on De Bruyne to stop a City attack. 
19:47
87' Salah receives a standing ovation as he comes off for Adam Lallana.
19:43
Bernardo Silva makes it 4-2 with deft finish!
19:42
83' GOOAAALLLLL!!!
19:41
81' Wijnaldum takes a chance and pulls the trigger from 30 yards out. His effort is well wide. 
19:37
78' Can is off, Milner on!
19:36
76' - Anfield is buzzing! 
19:33
73' Pep pacing in the technical area. Seems worried. So far, one change as Bernado Silva came on for Sterling who received a yellow card just before being taken off.
19:30
70'- The scoreline is beginning to look embarrassing for City. 
19:28

The signing of the season, Mo Salah dips the ball over Ederson as the 'keeper fails to clear the ball beyond his own half.
19:26
67' - GOOOAAALLL!!
19:25
66' - The best match of the Premier League season as City, who are 30 games consecutively unbeaten, looks set to lose their first match since April 2017.
19:23
After hitting the crossbar, Mane takes all of his frustration and pulls the trigger just outside the box with sterling strike and further cushions Liverpool's lead. 
19:21
61' GOOOAAAALLLL!!
19:20
What a through ball from midfield as Firmino bodies Stones and chips the ball over Ederson to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead. 
19:18
58' GOOOAAAALLLL!
19:15
55' CHANCE! Oxlade with near-post strike but Ederson palms the ball away for a corner-kick. 
19:14
54' SALAH! The Egyptians half-volley is palmed away - good strike and save!
19:13
53' Liverpool relying on the counter-attack now as City are taking the game to the home side. 
19:04
45' - SECOND-HALF under way...
18:50

47' HALF-TIME!

What a first-half. Scintillating stuff from both sides.

What should Pep and Klopp do in the next 45-minutes?
18:46
45' Two minutes of added time...
18:44
Gomes commits himself too much on the right flank and Sane chests the ball after searching cross from Walker. Sane darts forward into the box and dummies Lovren and lets it rip on a powerful shot that should have been stopped by Karius. A wonder strike!
18:41
40' - GOOOAAAAALLLL!!
18:40
38' Salah finds space on the edge of the box and pulls the trigger and puts his laces through ball however, Ederson gloves it easily. 
18:35
33' Possession: Liverpool (43%) Manchester City (57%)
18:31
30' - Fabian Delph eventually coming off for Danilo.
18:29

27' - Delph picks up a knock, Pep issues Danilo to come.

A minute later Delph runs the knock off and remains on the field. 
18:28
24' - Mane stalling as Wijnaldum lays a perfect ball for the the attacking midfielder however Delph clears the ball. 
18:25
23' - The boos continue to echo around Anfield as Sterling receives the ball...
18:22
20' - Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City
18:21
17' - City still seeking an equaliser with Liverpool not sitting back as they continue to chase blue jerseys for the ball. Great energy from both sides so far. 
18:20
14' Mane with speed thrusts forward the left flank leaving Walker chasing tales. The Senegal hesitates with crossing the ball over to Salah and an on coming Firmino - the attack dies out and sees Can getting the ball from Mane who then serves it for Salah. The Egyptian struggles to make anything of it as the ball goes out for a goal kick. 
18:17

12' - Anfield peaking with noise now as City look to pounce and get themselves back into the match. 

De Bruyne bursting forward and looks to play Sterling in but the former Liverpool forward finds himself offside. 
18:13
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain with awesome determination to steal the ball off an Arsenal defender and pushes forward to attack the space, the former Arsenal attacking midfielder pulls the trigger just outside the box with a low powerful strike to beat Ederson. 
18:11
9' - GOOOOAAAALLLL
18:09
6' - Sterling goes down in the area, no penalty, however. 
18:05
3' - Early chance for Liverpool as Firmino finds Mane in space but his touch lets him down. The ball falls for Salah and his shot is blocked by a City defender. 
18:03
1' - Both sides passing the ball crisply right from the start
18:02
0' - Liverpool kick-off, playing towards the Kop end. 
 
Jump to
top
Liverpool Manchester City
  • 4 Goals 3
    • 9' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
    • 59' Roberto Firmino
    • 61' Sadio Mane
    • 68' Mohamed Salah
    • 40' Leroy Sane
    • 84' Bernardo Silva
    • 90' Ilkay Gundogan
  • 2 Yellow Cards 3
    • 60' Roberto Firmino
    • 90' James Milner
    • 65' Nicolas Otamendi
    • 69' Raheem Sterling
    • 72' Fernandinho
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Loris Karius
  • Georginio Wijnaldum
  • Dejan Lovren
  • Roberto Firmino
  • Mohamed Salah
  • Joseph Gomez
  • Sadio Mane
  • Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • Emre Can
  • Andrew Robertson
  • Joel Matip
  • 1
  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 11
  • 12
  • 19
  • 21
  • 23
  • 26
  • 32
  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 8
  • 10
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 25
  • 30
  • 31
  • Kyle Walker
  • John Stones
  • Raheem Sterling
  • Ilkay Gundogan
  • Sergio Aguero
  • Kevin De Bruyne
  • Fabian Delph
  • Leroy Sane
  • Fernandinho
  • Nicolas Otamendi
  • Ederson
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • James Milner
  • Ragnar Klavan
  • Adam Lallana
  • Simon Mignolet
  • Danny Ings
  • Dominic Solanke
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • 7
  • 17
  • 20
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 66
  • 1
  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 35
  • 55
  • Claudio Bravo
  • Danilo
  • Eliaquim Mangala
  • Bernardo Silva
  • David Silva
  • Oleksandr Zinchenko
  • Brahim Diaz

