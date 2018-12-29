Klopp surprised by Oxlade-Chamberlain's speedy recovery

Cape Town - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he expects midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to return from long-term injury towards the end of February.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, has been on the long road to recovery since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in the Champions League semi-final, first-leg clash with Roma in April 2018.

And, after returning to light training this week, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"Best news. He started going on the pitch and looked normal," Klopp told reporters. "We had to wait for the reaction and there was none.

"No pressure so late February/March for him to come back to training."

Klopp added: "It's a surprise. He's ahead of schedule. That's always good news. We try not to push him too much but we don't want to hold him back.

"If he makes further steps like he did in the last few weeks he can play Premier League football this season, which is nice to know."

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 46 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring five times and providing eight assists.