NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Klopp surprised by Oxlade-Chamberlain's speedy recovery

2018-12-29 14:15
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he expects midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to return from long-term injury towards the end of February.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, has been on the long road to recovery since suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in the Champions League semi-final, first-leg clash with Roma in April 2018.

And, after returning to light training this week, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

"Best news. He started going on the pitch and looked normal," Klopp told reporters. "We had to wait for the reaction and there was none.

"No pressure so late February/March for him to come back to training."

Klopp added: "It's a surprise. He's ahead of schedule. That's always good news. We try not to push him too much but we don't want to hold him back.

"If he makes further steps like he did in the last few weeks he can play Premier League football this season, which is nice to know."

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 46 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring five times and providing eight assists.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Shaun Pollock rips pants on live TV! Arthur receives official warning from ICC Faf, Ahmed combine for WORST ever skipper's record! Amla guides Proteas to victory at Centurion Proteas: Ottis's 'four quickies' hint
Olivier: My wife is my inspiration on the field South Africa's Sabbatini makes switch - to Slovakia! 'The Match' back in 2019 after Tiger, Phil sign new deal Dale Steyn thanks family, friends, fans for well wishes Frenchman sets sail across Atlantic - in a barrel!

Fixtures
Saturday, 29 December 2018
Fulham v Huddersfield Town, Craven Cottage 17:00
Leicester City v Cardiff City, King Power Stadium 17:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton, The American Express Community Stadium 17:00
Watford v Newcastle United, Vicarage Road Stadium 17:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wembley Stadium 17:00
Liverpool v Arsenal, Anfield 19:30
Sunday, 30 December 2018
Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Selhurst Park 14:00
Southampton v Manchester City, St. Mary's Stadium 16:15
Burnley v West Ham United, Turf Moor 16:15
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth, Old Trafford 18:30
Tuesday, 01 January 2019
Everton v Leicester City, Goodison Park 14:30
Arsenal v Fulham, Emirates Stadium 17:00
Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur, Cardiff City Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 