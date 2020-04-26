NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Klopp contacts Mbappe's father over potential transfer

2020-04-26 15:10
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe (Getty Images)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly spoken to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe's father in an effort to sign him in the off-season.

The Premier League champions in-waiting have long been linked with the France superstar, with Klopp making no secret of his admiration for the 21-year-old forward.

Now, reports in Mbappe's homeland suggest the Reds are upping the ante regarding a sensational transfer, with Klopp himself making contact to sound out the logistics of a future deal.

According to Le10sport in France, Klopp has reached out to the player's father, Wilfried Mbappe, with Liverpool in the market for a big name in case Sadio Mane departs for pastures new.

Still, any such move for Mbappe would almost certainly have to shatter the world record transfer fee, despite the current financial issues surrounding football - although one bizarre report recently stated that PSG could let his contract run down and leave for nothing.

The current record stands at the eye-watering £198million PSG paid to trigger Neymar's release clause from Barcelona in 2017.

Figures around the £250m mark have been mooted for Mbappe, but the market has seemingly become diluted amid the coronavirus pandemic - with big names expected to move for lower fees.

As reported by Sportsmail, Liverpool did make contact with the representative of Mbappe in the summer of 2017, when the then Monaco star was preparing to make his first big move.

But such has been the rise of Liverpool in recent seasons, Klopp is now said to feel that the world's best players see Anfield as the ultimate destination.

- TEAMtalk media

 

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
