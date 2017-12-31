NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Ibrahimovic ruled out for a month - Mourinho

2017-12-31 07:07
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Getty)
Related Links

Manchester - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be out of action for a month, but he hopes to have Romelu Lukaku back soon following his head injury.

Ibrahimovic went off at half-time in United's Boxing Day draw against Burnley, but Mourinho did not divulge the nature of the injury that will keep the former Paris Saint-Germain star sidelined throughout January.

"Zlatan one month out," Mourinho told BT Sport following Saturday's 0-0 draw against Southampton.

Ibrahimovic had only recently got back into the United team after missing the first half of the season while he recovered from a serious knee injury suffered in April.

With Ibrahimovic out for a prolonged period, Mourinho could have done without Belgian forward Lukaku being stretchered off in the first half against Southampton after a clash of heads with Wesley Hoedt.

He lay prone on the pitch barely moving while he was treated by medical staff for five minutes.

Lukaku remained conscious and was eventually carried off wearing an oxygen mask.

But Mourinho claimed Lukaku wasn't seriously hurt.

"That's football," Jose Mourinho told MUTV. "He was just unlucky. I think the Dutch central defender goes with him for the ball and it's unlucky for Romelu and unlucky for Hoedt.

"It was nothing aggressive and, hopefully, nothing important. But the first consequence is he didn't play for the rest of the game."

United's match is away to Lukaku's former club Everton on Monday, New Year's Day.

Mourinho's men will go into that match on a run of three successive league draws.

The United boss felt his team should have been given a penalty for handball against Southampton and he took a swipe at referee Craig Pawson.

"I think it is also a frustrating afternoon for Craig because he's a fantastic referee, one of the most promising referees in Europe. I feel bad for him," Mourinho said.

"We missed easy chances but there was a clear penalty that wasn't given."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Lukaku injured in United draw

2017-12-30 21:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
F1 greats pay tribute to Michael Schumacher Serena beaten on maternity comeback Anderson wins Abu Dhabi exhibition event Kohli plays down battle with AB India's Dhawan fumes at airline after SA trip
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Sunday, 31 December 2017
Crystal Palace v Manchester City, Selhurst Park 14:00
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal, The Hawthorns 18:30
Monday, 01 January 2018
Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth, The American Express Community Stadium 14:30
Stoke City v Newcastle United, Bet365 Stadium 17:00
Leicester City v Huddersfield Town, King Power Stadium 17:00
Burnley v Liverpool, Turf Moor 17:00
Everton v Manchester United, Goodison Park 19:30
Tuesday, 02 January 2018
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur, Liberty Stadium 21:45
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion, London Stadium 21:45
Southampton v Crystal Palace, St. Mary's Stadium 21:45
Manchester City v Watford, Etihad Stadium 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 