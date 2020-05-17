Gerard Houllier's former Liverpool assistant dies

Jacques Crevoisier, a former assistant coach to Gerard Houllier at Liverpool, has died at the age of 72, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The Frenchman joined Liverpool in 2001 and spent two years on Houllier's staff, helping the team win a League Cup title before returning to his homeland for family reasons.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with Jacques' family and friends at this sad time," the club said in a statement.

"Jacques was a lovely guy," said Phil Thompson, Liverpool's assistant manager during Crevoisier's time with the club.

"Jacques was a very good coach and a very good administrator as well, an absolutely terrific guy and it is so, so sad. My sympathies go to all of his family."

Christophe Bidal, vice-president at AS Baume-les-Dames, the French lower-league club where Crevoisier played and later coached, told AFP he had suffered a heart attack on Saturday night.