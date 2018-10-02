NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Football saved me after horrors of war - Grobbelaar

2018-10-02 13:44
Bruce Grobbelaar (Getty Images)
Bruce Grobbelaar (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has spoken about how football "saved" him after his horrific experiences as a soldier in the Rhodesian army, also recounting the trauma of the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters during his playing days.

The 60-year-old told Britain's Guardian newspaper in a frank interview that the impact of the fighting in Zimbabwe's war of independence in the 1970s was such that two soldiers took their own lives when they were told to do another tour of duty.

"They killed themselves simultaneously in adjoining toilets in the barracks. They couldn't face it," said Grobbelaar.

The goalkeeper, renowned for his eccentricities at Anfield, said football had "saved" him, adding: "It kept me away from the dark thoughts of war."

Grobbelaar told how one of his fellow white soldiers mutilated the bodies of black fighters.

"This guy would cut an ear off every man he killed," Grobbelaar said.

"He kept the ears in a jar. And he had quite a few jars. His family had been brutalised so he wanted revenge."

The Zimbabwean was at Liverpool during the most successful spell in the club's history but the 1980s were also marked by two tragedies - the 1985 Heysel disaster, when 39 Juventus fans died before the European Cup final and the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, which resulted in the deaths of 96 Liverpool supporters.

"It (Heysel) was worse (than war)," said Grobbelaar, who won six league titles and a European Cup while at Liverpool from 1981 to 1994.

"In the bush you knew what could happen. At Heysel it was innocent people. To hear the crumbling wall and the falling bodies was terrible."

Grobbelaar was also hit hard by the tragedy at Hillsborough, where he was close to the Liverpool fans' end.

"I was near gate number 13 and there was this soft sound - like air coming out," he said.

"I saw the faces squashed against the fence. I went to get the ball and shouted to the policewoman: 'Open the effing gate.' She said: 'I haven't got the key'. When the ball came back a second time, I shouted again.

"I saw they had a key and people spilled onto the ground.

"I kicked the ball out and ran to the referee. That's when the barrier went over and the bodies came down. I could hear the air coming out of them."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Castro blow for Chiefs against Lions of the North

25 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Shocking fight between WP and EP U19 players WP Rugby promises action after horrific fight Ryder Cup fan loses sight in eye, plans to sue Boks: Faf has too much influence! Ronaldo sued over alleged rape in Las Vegas hotel
Jake: Defence is the way forward for Boks WATCH: Shocking fight between WP and EP U19 players Bok Euro tour: Sharper focus on Cronje Ryder Cup winners left egos at door - McDowell 'No rocket science, Mourinho has lost the dressing room' - Carragher

Fixtures
Friday, 05 October 2018
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United, The American Express Community Stadium 21:00
Saturday, 06 October 2018
Leicester City v Everton, King Power Stadium 16:00
Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Selhurst Park 16:00
Burnley v Huddersfield Town, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v AFC Bournemouth, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City, Wembley Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v Newcastle United, Old Trafford 18:30
Sunday, 07 October 2018
Fulham v Arsenal, Craven Cottage 13:00
Southampton v Chelsea, St. Mary's Stadium 15:15
Liverpool v Manchester City, Anfield 17:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 