English Premiership

Fergie on the mend, out of intensive care

2018-05-09 21:30
Sir Alex Ferguson (AFP Photo)
London - Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday that legendary form manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage.

Ferguson, 67, was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital for the procedure on Saturday after a fall at his home near Manchester.

"Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient," United said in a statement.

"His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery."

United's statement was the first update on Ferguson's condition provided by the club since saying the procedure on the haemorrhage on Saturday had gone "very well".

Considered the most successful manager in the history of British football, Ferguson won 38 trophies in just over 26 years in charge of United, including 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice before retiring in 2013.

Earlier on Wednesday, current United manager Jose Mourinho said the club are "very positive" Ferguson would make a full recovery.

The esteem with which Ferguson is held around the world was reflected in an outpouring of well wishes, including from a number of United's rivals and figures the Scot challenged for trophies during a glorious career.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Ferguson as "absolutely the boss".

"All the Manchester City fans in the stadium, you cannot find one person who does not wish the best for an amazing person," said Pep Guardiola, manager of cross-city rivals Manchester City on the day City lifted the Premier League trophy.

"The whole football world is incredible but outside of that as well, from all corners of the globe and different walks of life, people have shown their support," United club captain Michael Carrick told MUTV.

"That's the effect he had on people. It was the effect he had on everyone. He means a lot to me, as he does to this club."

Brazil's Alves suffers injury blow ahead of SWC

2018-05-09 19:44

