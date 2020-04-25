NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

English Football League says Covid-19 testing key to resuming season

2020-04-25 22:20
Liverpool celebrate (Getty)
Liverpool celebrate (Getty)
Related Links

The English Football League (EFL) insisted on Saturday that matches cannot resume without "suitable" testing measures for the coronavirus, adding such measures must not jeopardise the safety of front-line workers.

Professional football in England has been suspended since March because of the pandemic.

"Clearly, before any return to football can take place, suitable testing arrangements for participants must be in place and this is core to our current planning, as is ensuring there is absolutely no negative impact on the country's front-line workers, the emergency services, league and club staff members," the EFL said, responding to reports the Premier League has devised plans for a return to action behind closed doors in June.

The EFL governs the three divisions immediately below English football's top flight.

The statement echoed comments made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about the need for a "significant testing regime" before the English cricket season, whose start has been delayed until July, could get underway.

All major sport in Britain is currently at a standstill, with the UK under a nationwide lockdown.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok centre fined, cops 2-week ban for signing with 2 clubs Ex-Springbok on former coach Carel: 'He was ahead of his time' Man United legend: I would NOT take a pay cut Shock as Bulls CEO steps down Premier League comes up with concrete proposals to finish season: report
Is this the greatest Proteas Test XI since readmission? Cheetahs stress importance of conditioning during lockdown SA Rugby sends best wishes to departing Rugby Australia CEO England v West Indies Test series officially postponed The tennis jet-set think local to reboot their sport

Fixtures
Sunday, 26 April 2020
Sheffield United v Chelsea, Bramall Lane 02:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 02:00
Monday, 27 April 2020
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace, Villa Park 02:00
Saturday, 02 May 2020
Arsenal v Liverpool, Emirates Stadium 02:00
Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth, Etihad Stadium 02:00
Everton v Aston Villa, Goodison Park 02:00
Leicester City v Sheffield United, King Power Stadium 02:00
West Ham United v Watford, London Stadium 02:00
Crystal Palace v Manchester United, Selhurst Park 02:00
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur, St. James' Park 02:00
Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion, St. Mary's Stadium 02:00
Chelsea v Norwich City, Stamford Bridge 02:00
Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Turf Moor 02:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

And the 2019/20 English Premiership champions will be ... ?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 