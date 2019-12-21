NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Dominant Man City end Leicester's unbeaten run

2019-12-21 21:48
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (AP)
Related Links

Manchester - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was gushing in his praise for Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian led a dominant display from the Premier League champions to close to within one point of second-placed Leicester with a 3-1 win at the Etihad.

Brendan Rodgers's men arrived in Manchester on an 11-match unbeaten run, but were outclassed throughout despite taking the lead through Jamie Vardy.

Riyad Mahrez quickly brought City level against his former club before Ilkay Gundogan's penalty and Gabriel Jesus's tap in from De Bruyne's cross helped City cut the gap on league leaders Liverpool to 11 points.

"If we play like we did tonight we can compete with everyone," said Guardiola.

"Kevin De Bruyne was incredible tonight - he won the game for us.

"He has always been incredible since we've been together. His commitment is incredible. He's a spectacular player."

Liverpool are not in domestic action this weekend as they won the Club World Cup in Qatar, but will be happy to return home with their 10-point lead over Leicester intact ahead of their trip to the King Power on Boxing Day.

On this evidence, City remain Liverpool's biggest threat to a first league title in 30 years despite the indifferent form of Guardiola's men so far this season.

"The result shows how well my players have done to be where they are," said Rodgers.

"It was a real good lesson for us tonight. Their quality, intensity, we certainly have no complaints about the result.

"Second half we were more like ourselves but it still showed with this young group there is a long way for them to go."

The hosts started brightly as the outstanding De Bruyne struck the post and Kasper Schmeichel made the first of a string of fine saves to deny Jesus after a brilliant jinking run and cut-back from Mahrez.

"You see De Bruyne tonight and the level he is at, it's a world class level," added Rodgers.

"To be ahead of Man City at this stage of the season shows you how well we've done."

City had been carved open routinely in losing their last home game to Manchester United, but did not learn their lesson as Vardy posed a constant threat on the counter-attack.

Vardy extended his lead as the Premier League's top scorer as he raced onto Harvey Barnes's excellent through ball before dinking over the advancing Ederson for his 17th of the season on 22 minutes.

But it was still City who were creating the majority of the chances and they finally got their reward eight minutes later.

Mahrez was a persistent thorn in the side of his old club, but needed a stroke of luck to get City level as his shot struck Caglar Soyuncu and wrong-footed Schmeichel.

The Danish goalkeeper was at his best moments later to save De Bruyne's powerful drive.

But the City pressure paid off just before the break when Ricardo Pereira was penalised for tripping Raheem Sterling inside the area despite replays showing there was minimal contact between the two.

Schmeichel's heroics in a penalty shootout against Everton helped Leicester book their place in the League Cup semi-finals in midweek, but Gundogan's spot-kick had too much power as the German found the bottom corner.

Only more Schmeichel saves kept Leicester in the contest with a strong right hand to beat away another Mahrez effort the pick of the bunch.

City's dominance was finally rewarded with the two-goal cushion they craved 21 minutes from time when De Bruyne burst down the right and his low cross was perfectly measured for Jesus to tap home his first goal at the Etihad since January.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Faf admits off-field dramas took toll Giant Sharks lock wants to play like Bakkies Kohli was keen to have Steyn after Bangalore sign him for R4m Georgian Rugby Union enters partnership with SA Rugby Boucher pleased with Proteas progress
Georgian Rugby Union enters partnership with SA Rugby Misfiring Pollard costs Montpellier on Top 14 debut England World Cup winner Martin Peters dies Blitzboks to face Kenya, England at Hamilton Sevens Bowling duo board plane to SA after England SOS

Fixtures
Sunday, 22 December 2019
Watford v Manchester United, Vicarage Road 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 18:30
Thursday, 26 December 2019
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 14:30
Sheffield United v Watford, Bramall Lane 17:00
Everton v Burnley, Goodison Park 17:00
Crystal Palace v West Ham United, Selhurst Park 17:00
Chelsea v Southampton, Stamford Bridge 17:00
Aston Villa v Norwich City, Villa Park 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Manchester United v Newcastle United, Old Trafford 19:30
Leicester City v Liverpool, King Power Stadium 22:00
Friday, 27 December 2019
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City, Molineux Stadium 21:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

And the 2019/20 English Premiership champions will be ... ?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 