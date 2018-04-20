NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Wenger announces Arsenal departure

2018-04-20 11:08
Arsene Wenger (Supplied)
Related Links

London - Arsene Wenger will bring his 22-year stay in charge of Arsenal to a close at the end of the season, the Frenchman announced on Friday.

"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," Wenger said in a statement posted on the club's website.

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years."

Wenger, 68, won three Premier League titles, leading the only side to go a full league season unbeaten in 2003-04, and lifted seven FA Cups during his tenure.

However, he has been under increasing pressure to step down from the club's fans for several seasons as Arsenal haven't won the Premier League for 14 years and risk missing out on Champions League qualification for the second consecutive season.

Arsenal's only realistic chance of making the Champions League next season is by winning the Europa League where the Gunners face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high," added Wenger.

"To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever."

Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke paid tribute to a man of "unparallelled class".

"Arsene has unparallelled class and we will always be grateful to him. Everyone who loves Arsenal and everyone who loves football owes him a debt of gratitude," said Kroenke, who took a controlling stake in the club in 2011.

"This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport. One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch. His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched."

Arsenal added that a successor to Wenger will be found "as soon as possible".

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Klopp: Football will be different without Wenger

17 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Hougaard shocks Boks by quitting Test rugby Jordaan to exit SAFA post end of May - Ncobo Wenger announces Arsenal departure Super Rugby: Weekend teams S15: Ten SA players yet to catch fire
Black player takes exception to White's comments No good news after Whiteley's surgeon visit The very real world of WWE wrestling Jordaan to exit SAFA post end of May - Ncobo SACA hits back at CSA as MOU deadline looms

Fixtures
Saturday, 21 April 2018
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool, The Hawthorns 13:30
Watford v Crystal Palace, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Sunday, 22 April 2018
Stoke City v Burnley, Bet365 Stadium 14:30
Arsenal v West Ham United, Emirates Stadium 14:30
Manchester City v Swansea City, Etihad Stadium 17:30
Monday, 23 April 2018
Everton v Newcastle United, Goodison Park 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 