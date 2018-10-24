NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Chelsea will accept punishment over Mourinho fracas

2018-10-24 19:26
Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri (AP)
Related Links

London - Chelsea will accept the punishment the Football Association (FA) sees fit to impose over assistant coach Marco Ianni's provocative celebration after their late equaliser against Manchester United last Saturday 'Blues' manager Maurizio Sarri said on Wednesday.

Sarri - speaking on the eve of Chelsea's Europa League home clash with Belarus outfit BATE Borisov - admitted Ianni's behaviour in goading United manager Jose Mourinho had been wrong but added he would give him a second chance.

Ianni - who was charged with improper conduct by the FA following the 2-2 draw - apologised immediately as did Sarri to the Portuguese handler.

"First of all as I said after the match, we were wrong," said Sarri.

"I was there when Marco spoke to Mr Mourinho.

"He said sorry immediately and it was really very important I think that he realised he was wrong.

"For the FA I don't know, I haven't experienced that here.

"I don't know the consequences, but we were wrong so we have to accept the consequences."

Sarri - whose side will bid to make it three wins from three games in their Europa League group campaign - said he believed people deserved a second chance.

"So I think that I want to give him another opportunity," said Sarri.

"Because I know very well the man, I know very well that he was really sorry.

"And he realised the mistake, everybody I think can make a mistake.

"But you need to learn from the mistake. And so I think he will be able to do this."

Tensions escalated in front of the Stamford Bridge tunnel after Ross Barkley's equaliser deep into stoppage time saw Chelsea snatch a point.

Former Chelsea manager Mourinho was angered by the way Ianni celebrated in front of the United bench.

Mourinho leapt from his seat and had to be restrained by security staff as a melee ensued - although after both Sarri and Ianni apologised he said the matter was closed.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: Champions League

3 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former Bok Jean Deysel announces retirement 2 Springbok bolters for end of year tour Faf pours cold water on AB return rumours World XV name 7 SA stars in side for Japan clash Bulls coach: Why Big Vic COULD cut it
A history of WP v Sharks Currie Cup finals John Smit on where Currie Cup final will be won WATCH: Is this the try of the season? Roll of honour: Currie Cup winners Currie Cup referees through the ages

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 October 2018
Liverpool v Cardiff City, Anfield 16:00
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth, Craven Cottage 16:00
Southampton v Newcastle United, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers, The American Express Community Stadium 16:00
Watford v Huddersfield Town, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Leicester City v West Ham United, King Power Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 28 October 2018
Crystal Palace v Arsenal, Selhurst Park 15:30
Burnley v Chelsea, Turf Moor 15:30
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 18:00
Monday, 29 October 2018
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Wembley Stadium 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: The Titans try their hand at blind cricket
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 