'Be strong boss': Well-wishes pour in for Ferguson

Cape Town - The football world has sent their thoughts and well wishes to Alex Ferguson after the former Manchester United manager underwent an emergency brain operation on Saturday.
"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," said a United statement.
"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."
Ferguson's son, Darren, the manager of English third tier club Doncaster, missed his side's League One match against Wigan on Saturday.
The football community sent their well wishes to the Ferguson family with Manchester United captain Michael Carrick saying he was "devastated" at hearing the news.
Liverpool also released a statement offering their support to a "great rival, but also great friend" to the Merseyside club.
The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following the news that the former Manchester United manager is ill in hospital.
A great rival but also a great friend who supported this club during its most difficult time, it is hoped that Sir Alex will make a full recovery.
In the meantime, the club will offer its full support to Manchester United and also his family.