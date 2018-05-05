'Be strong boss': Well-wishes pour in for Ferguson

Cape Town - The football world has sent their thoughts and well wishes to Alex Ferguson after the former Manchester United manager underwent an emergency brain operation on Saturday.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," said a United statement.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

Ferguson's son, Darren, the manager of English third tier club Doncaster, missed his side's League One match against Wigan on Saturday.

The football community sent their well wishes to the Ferguson family with Manchester United captain Michael Carrick saying he was "devastated" at hearing the news.

Liverpool also released a statement offering their support to a "great rival, but also great friend" to the Merseyside club.

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following the news that the former Manchester United manager is ill in hospital.

A great rival but also a great friend who supported this club during its most difficult time, it is hoped that Sir Alex will make a full recovery.

In the meantime, the club will offer its full support to Manchester United and also his family.

Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. ???????????????? Be strong Boss xx — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018

Gutted to hear the news tonight about Sir Alex. Don’t really know what else to say other than thoughts and prayers with you and your family, Boss ???????? — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 5, 2018

Devasted about the news about Sir Alex and knowing all to well about the situation ourselves. Stay strong and hope together with everyone you recover. Edwin & Annemarie pic.twitter.com/aaxqRI9Bg7 — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) May 5, 2018

Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 5, 2018

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018

We join many across the world of football in sending our best wishes to Sir Alex Fergusonhttps://t.co/0NLbwWPNFe — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 5, 2018

Our thoughts and best wishes are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family after his surgery earlier today. Everyone at UEFA wishes the former @ManUtd manager and UEFA Coaching Ambassador a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/Dl80hOOVG3 — UEFA (@UEFA) May 5, 2018

#LaLiga's thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson, his family and friends after hearing the news he had emergency surgery today. We wish him a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/xNLqBjrXvE — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) May 5, 2018

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2018

'When the Hillsborough disaster happened back in 1989, Sir Alex Ferguson was straight on the phone to offer his help in any way he could'



We want to wish the former Manchester United manager a speedy recovery after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage. pic.twitter.com/WM5PJsZhIJ — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) May 5, 2018



