NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

'Be strong boss': Well-wishes pour in for Ferguson

2018-05-05 22:40
Related Links

Cape Town - The football world has sent their thoughts and well wishes to Alex Ferguson after the former Manchester United manager underwent an emergency brain operation on Saturday.

"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," said a United statement.

"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."

Ferguson's son, Darren, the manager of English third tier club Doncaster, missed his side's League One match against Wigan on Saturday.

The football community sent their well wishes to the Ferguson family with Manchester United captain Michael Carrick saying he was "devastated" at hearing the news.

Liverpool also released a statement offering their support to a "great rival, but also great friend" to the Merseyside club.

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following the news that the former Manchester United manager is ill in hospital.

A great rival but also a great friend who supported this club during its most difficult time, it is hoped that Sir Alex will make a full recovery.

In the meantime, the club will offer its full support to Manchester United and also his family.


NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: English Premiership

2018-05-05 22:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fit-again AB back for RCB, De Kock flies home Stormers floor Bulls in epic SA derby Injured Marx to return to SA for scans Lions' Marx leaves field injured in Wellington Sharks turn on the style to thump Highlanders
Sharks turn on the style to thump Highlanders Stormers floor Bulls in epic SA derby WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 12 WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: SuperSport Rugby Challenge - Week 3

Fixtures
Sunday, 06 May 2018
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town, Etihad Stadium 14:30
Arsenal v Burnley, Emirates Stadium 17:30
Chelsea v Liverpool, Stamford Bridge 17:30
Tuesday, 08 May 2018
Swansea City v Southampton, Liberty Stadium 20:45
Wednesday, 09 May 2018
Leicester City v Arsenal, King Power Stadium 20:45
Chelsea v Huddersfield Town, Stamford Bridge 20:45
Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion, Etihad Stadium 21:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United, Wembley Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Is this the greatest catch ever?
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 