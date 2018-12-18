NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

'Caption this': Pogba deletes cryptic post after Mourinho axed

2018-12-18 15:48
Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba quickly deleted a controversial social media post of him smiling after manager Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club on Tuesday.

Mourinho was dismissed on Tuesday after United's worst start in 28 years left them trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 19 points.

READ: The Pogba power-struggle that ended in tears for Mourinho

The volatile Mourinho's exit was in part triggered by the breakdown of his relationship with France midfielder Pogba, who did not even make an appearance as a substitute for Sunday's dismal 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

Pogba took to Instagram just moments after news of Mourinho's sacking broke, posting a picture of himself smiling and writing 'caption this' next to it.

The 25-year-old's post was widely interpreted as celebrating Mourinho's departure and he was criticised by former United defender Gary Neville, who responded on Twitter by writing: "You do one as well!", suggesting he should leave the club as well.

Over 64,000 people had 'liked' Pogba's cheeky message, but he deleted the post 10 minutes later amid claims it was actually part of a marketing campaign for Adidas.

The controversy was an appropriately rancorous end to the World Cup winner's stormy relationship with Mourinho.

Pogba joined United for a club record £89 million just weeks after Mourinho was hired in 2016.

But the former Juventus player was repeatedly criticised by Mourinho during his two-and-a-half year reign.

After his inspired performances helped France win the World Cup in Russia in July, Mourinho opted not to praise Pogba, instead infuriating the star by publicly asking why he did not try as hard for United.

Pogba was stripped of the United vice-captaincy earlier this season.

The pair were captured having a frosty exchange on the training ground as Mourinho grew angry with his key midfielder's lethargic performances, dropping him on several occasions to spark talk he would be sold by the end of the season.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Manchester United lose patience, sack Jose Mourinho The Pogba power-struggle that ended in tears for Mourinho WATCH: Jacob Zuma puts his hand up for Bafana call-up! WATCH: Jose Mourinho's final Manchester United press conference Kohli plays down 'banter' as tempers flare in Perth
Proteas have ‘targets’ poser for Test Fleck on Willemse role: Stormers first, then Boks Manchester United lose patience, sack Jose Mourinho WATCH: Jacob Zuma puts his hand up for Bafana call-up! WATCH: Jose Mourinho's final Manchester United press conference

Fixtures
Friday, 21 December 2018
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool, Molineux Stadium 22:00
Saturday, 22 December 2018
Arsenal v Burnley, Emirates Stadium 14:30
Manchester City v Crystal Palace, Etihad Stadium 17:00
West Ham United v Watford, London Stadium 17:00
Newcastle United v Fulham, St. James' Park 17:00
Chelsea v Leicester City, Stamford Bridge 17:00
Huddersfield Town v Southampton, The John Smith's Stadium 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Cardiff City v Manchester United, Cardiff City Stadium 19:30
Sunday, 23 December 2018
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur, Goodison Park 18:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 