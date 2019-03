BREAKING: Man City face Champions League ban after UEFA open Financial Fair Play probe

Paris - UEFA on Thursday announced they were opening an investigation into whether or not Manchester City broke Financial Fair Play rules, a breach that could lead to a Champions League ban.

"The Investigatory Chamber of the independent UEFA Club Financial Control Body has today opened a formal investigation into Manchester City FC for potential breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations," said a UEFA statement.

"The investigation will focus on several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets."

