FIFA bans Chelsea for 2 transfer windows

London - Premier League club Chelsea have been banned from signing new players
in the next two transfer windows as punishment for breaking rules on
registering under-age players, FIFA said on Friday.
It means the club - who immediately said they would appeal the
decision - will be unable to make signings until the end of January
next year.
"The disciplinary committee sanctioned Chelsea with a ban on
registering new players at both national and international level for the
next two complete and consecutive registration periods," FIFA said in a
statement.
In addition, Chelsea were fined 600 000 Swiss francs (€530 000) and given a period of 90 days to regularise the situation
of the minor players concerned.
The ban does not prevent players being released by the club and it does not apply to Chelsea's women's and futsal teams.
Chelsea have been given three days to appeal against FIFA's decision,
which could prove highly damaging, for example preventing the club from
signing a replacement for Eden Hazard if the star player leaves the
club.
"Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA
disciplinary committee and will therefore be appealing the decision,"
said a statement on the club's website.
"Initially, Chelsea FC was charged... in relation to 92 players," it
added. "We welcome the fact that FIFA has accepted that there was no
breach in relation to 63 of these players, but the club is extremely
disappointed that FIFA has not accepted the club's submissions in
relation to the remaining 29 players."
The move follows a FIFA probe into Chelsea's signing of foreign
under-18 players, including the club's former forward Bertrand Traore, a
Burkina Faso international who now plays for French Ligue 1 club Lyon.
Traore signed professional forms for Chelsea in 2013 at the age of 18 but was not registered until January the following year.
French website Mediapart, quoting documents from Football Leaks,
reported that FIFA found evidence that Chelsea had supplied misleading
information about Traore's signing and that he had made more than 20
appearances for the club at different age levels despite not being
registered by the Football Association (FA).
FIFA said Friday it was also fining the Football Association 510 000 Swiss francs for breaking the rules on signing minors.
The world governing body gave the FA a period of six months to update
its processes concerning international transfers and the registration
of minors.
The FA responded on Twitter, saying: "The FA notes the decision of
the FIFA disciplinary committee published today. The FA has cooperated
fully with FIFA's investigations, although we have raised some concerns
with FIFA regarding its disciplinary processes.
"The FA intends to appeal the decision. We will however continue to
work with FIFA and Chelsea in a constructive manner to address the
issues which are raised by this case."