NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Arsenal stars targeted by 'knife-wielding car-jackers'

2019-07-26 06:47
Sead Kolasinac.(Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Arsenal footballers Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil fought off knife-wielding car-jackers in a terrifying ordeal in north London which was captured on video and circulated on social media.

In the footage, the Premier League club's Bosnian defender Kolasinac is seen leaping from the vehicle to confront the masked aggressors, who had pulled up alongside the car on mopeds in the Golders Green district of the capital early on Thursday evening.

Both attackers appeared to brandish knives at the 26-year-old Kolasinac.

"We have been in contact with both players and they are fine," said a spokesperson for Arsenal.

Police confirmed that they had responded to reports of an attempted robbery.

"It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car," a spokesman for the Met Police told AFP.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

Kolasinac and German midfielder Ozil are not the first footballers to be targeted on London's streets.

In 2016, Andy Carroll, a former West Ham player, was threatened at gunpoint on his way home from training.

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Venter: I'd be surprised to see All Blacks run away with victory All Blacks coach happy to take risks against Springboks Bok duo start for Bulls against Pumas Petition to have 2019 CWC shared rejected NZ v Boks: 4 tasty Cake Tin matchups
The Great All Blacks v Springboks Debate Bafana Bafana climb FIFA rankings after AFCON showing NZ v Boks: 4 tasty Cake Tin matchups Venter: I'd be surprised to see All Blacks run away with victory Highlands Park stays home for Kaizer Chiefs crowd-puller

Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 