WATCH | Bok skipper Kolisi gushes over Liverpool on Anfield visit

Cape Town - Premier League giants Liverpool lured Springbok captain Siya Kolisi all the way to Anfield on Wednesday.

Just under a month after guiding South Africa to their third Rugby World Cup title, the 28-year-old Kolisi ticked off another "dream" of his - watching a live Liverpool game at Anfield.

"Howsit guys, it's Siya Kolisi. I am here at Anfield, super excited. It's always been a dream of mine," said Kolisi in video released on Liverpool's official Twitter account.

"Thank you to Liverpool for getting me here and inviting me. I think we're going to win today. Probably, I think 2-0 - I believe strongly in the boys.

"Watch the game. See you guys. Thank you so much Anfield."

World Cup winning @Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is at Anfield tonight ??He's a big Red ???? #LIVNAP pic.twitter.com/Zd79qAZVAC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2019

However, Kolisi's prediction did not come to fruition.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Napoli in a Champions League clash courtesy of goals from Dries Mertens and Dejan Lovren.

Weeks before his invitation to Anfield, Kolisi met Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in Cape Town as the German mentor took some time off from his busy schedule to soak up the Mother City sunshine.

Meanwhile, the UK media are taking every opportunity to speak with the Springbok skipper and he appeared on Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

"This was one of the highlights. He is such an amazing human being and I understand why the boys play so hard for him," said Kolisi when asked of his meeting with Klopp.

"He came and greeted every single person at the table and spoke to me for over 40 minutes. When I saw him I fell off my chair!

"Everyone around me didn't understand but I've got huge respect for him.

"He said he knew who I was and that he watched the final."

Kolisi has also reportedly signed a major deal with rapper and businessman Jay-Z's sports management company, Roc Nation.

- Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien