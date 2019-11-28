NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Champions League

WATCH | Bok skipper Kolisi gushes over Liverpool on Anfield visit

2019-11-28 08:22
Related Links

Cape Town - Premier League giants Liverpool lured Springbok captain Siya Kolisi all the way to Anfield on Wednesday.

Just under a month after guiding South Africa to their third Rugby World Cup title, the 28-year-old Kolisi ticked off another "dream" of his - watching a live Liverpool game at Anfield.

"Howsit guys, it's Siya Kolisi. I am here at Anfield, super excited. It's always been a dream of mine," said Kolisi in video released on Liverpool's official Twitter account.

"Thank you to Liverpool for getting me here and inviting me. I think we're going to win today. Probably, I think 2-0 - I believe strongly in the boys.

"Watch the game. See you guys. Thank you so much Anfield."

However, Kolisi's prediction did not come to fruition.

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Napoli in a Champions League clash courtesy of goals from Dries Mertens and Dejan Lovren.

Weeks before his invitation to Anfield, Kolisi met Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in Cape Town as the German mentor took some time off from his busy schedule to soak up the Mother City sunshine.

Meanwhile, the UK media are taking every opportunity to speak with the Springbok skipper and he appeared on Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

"This was one of the highlights. He is such an amazing human being and I understand why the boys play so hard for him," said Kolisi when asked of his meeting with Klopp. 

"He came and greeted every single person at the table and spoke to me for over 40 minutes. When I saw him I fell off my chair!

"Everyone around me didn't understand but I've got huge respect for him.

"He said he knew who I was and that he watched the final."

Kolisi has also reportedly signed a major deal with rapper and businessman Jay-Z's sports management company, Roc Nation.

- Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former Wales skipper names 2 Boks in best-ever XV Kolisi joins Jay-Z's sports management company - report Lions in talks with another former Springbok veteran Australia boss Castle apologises to World Rugby Sacked Folau raises compensation claim to R140m!
Watling overtakes De Kock as top 'keeper in Test rankings WATCH | The Great Shamsi baffles fans with his magic How Proteas’ Test blushes MAY be spared Jozi Stars boss defends 'sensitive' Gayle Te'o joins Sunwolves for their final Super Rugby season

Fixtures
Tuesday, 10 December 2019
Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool, Red Bull Arena 19:55
Napoli v Genk, San Paolo 19:55
Ajax v Valencia, Amsterdam ArenA 22:00
Benfica v Zenit St. Petersburg, da Luz 22:00
Lyon v RB Leipzig, Groupama Stadium 22:00
Inter Milan v Barcelona, San Siro 22:00
Borussia Dortmund v Slavia Prague, Signal Iduna Park 22:00
Chelsea v Lille, Stamford Bridge 22:00
Wednesday, 11 December 2019
Dinamo Zagreb v Manchester City, Maksimir Stadium 19:55
Shakhtar Donetsk v Atalanta, Metalist Stadium 19:55
Bayern Munchen v Tottenham Hotspur, Allianz Arena 22:00
Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus, BayArena 22:00
Club Brugge v Real Madrid, Jan Breydel Stadion 22:00
Olympiacos v Red Star Belgrade, Karaiskakis Stadium 22:00
Paris SG v Galatasaray, Parc des Princes 22:00
Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow, Wanda Metropolitano 22:00
Saturday, 30 May 2020
TBA v TBA, Ataturk Olympic Stadium 02:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will emerge victorious in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 