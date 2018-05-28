NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Champions League

There is a petition to get Ramos punished for Salah injury

2018-05-28 09:28
Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - A petition on Change.org has more than 280 000 signatures and counting in order to get Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos punished for his involvement in getting Liverpool star Mohamed Salah injured.

It was a night to forget for Liverpool as goalkeeper Loris Karius gifted Karim Benzema Los Blancos their opening goal before letting a long-range effort from Gareth Bale fly in.

Disaster stuck for Liverpool as Salah was forced off in tears having damaged his shoulder in a tussle with the uncompromising Ramos.

The 25-year-old tried to continue but with just half an hour played, the Egyptian was substituted for Adam Lallana.

The petition will hit 300 000 signatures as they want world football bodies UEFA and FIFA to take action against the Spaniard.

"Sergio Ramos intentionally kept Mohamed Salah's arm under his armpit, causing dislocation of his shoulder," read the statement on change.org petition.

"Not only missing the rest of the game, but also missing the FIFA World Cup 2018. 

"In addition he kept acting that Liverpool players fouled him falsely, causing the referee to give Manne a yellow card he did not deserve. 

"Sergio Ramos represents an awful example to future generations of football players. Instead of winning matches fairly, he uses tricks that defy the spirit of the game and fair play.

"UEFA and FIFA should take measures against Ramos and similar players, using the video recordings of matches to keep the spirit of the game."

Salah has since broke his silence following the injury and promised the footballing world that he will take part in the upcoming 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia despite his injury setback.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

WATCH: Sensational Bale goal best ever in CL final?

2018-05-28 09:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Erasmus names Springbok squad for June Tests Du Toit, Vermeulen may lead Boks in June Tests Du Toit, Kolisi Bok skippers 60 & 61 ... but who were the first 59? Phew … Lions maintain SA inside lane 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15
Matfield, Paulse off the bench to replace removed trio Drogba: 'UCL finals are not scary, it's a time to shine' Kohli: AB changed the way batting was seen WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 15 WRAP: SuperSport Rugby Challenge - Week 6

Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which English Premier League club will progress furthest in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 