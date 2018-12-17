NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Champions League

Liverpool v Bayern, Man Utd v PSG in Champions League last 16

2018-12-17 13:59
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (AP)
Nyon - Liverpool will take on fellow five-time winners Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Jose Mourinho's struggling Manchester United face French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Holders Real Madrid were paired with Ajax in Monday's draw in Nyon as the Spaniards attempt to lift the trophy for the fifth time in six seasons, while Lionel Messi and Barcelona will play Lyon.

Both Liverpool and Bayern have a rich tradition in the competition, each winning it five times and Liverpool were beaten finalists last season.

Liverpool are the current form side of the two and sit top of the Premier League while Bayern, under new coach Niko Kovac, have been far short of their own high standards in the Bundesliga this season.

"That's the team of the hour, the league leaders in England, they are playing really good football, very physical, really stepping it up. We are looking forward to it," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said of the tie with Liverpool.

"A tough cookie, but that's something to look forward to as a player."

- Ronaldo awaits -

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City take on German side Schalke 04 while Atletico Madrid, beaten finalists in 2014 and 2016, come up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Italian heavyweights Juventus.

"A very difficult match, with few goals," Juve vice-president Pavel Nedved predicted.

"No doubt Cristiano is the man of the Champions League, he has always shown that, with goals and victories. Our team is very strong and we can be calm and confident."

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund will meet Tottenham Hotspur for the second season in a row, having faced each other in last year's group stage, while Roma meet two-time former champions Porto.

"We've already met them (Tottenham) twice. A strong opponent, the chances are at 50-50. The team has top players. We are also strong, it will be interesting," Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Sky.

Meanwhile, United go into a first ever meeting with PSG trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 19 points following Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Anfield, and face a formidable task against a side featuring Neymar and Kylian Mbappe -- the world's two most expensive players.

Lyon coach Bruno Genesio says his team can draw on their group stage displays against City -- a 2-1 win and 2-2 draw -- ahead of their clash with five-time European champions Barca.

"We'll need to pull off two big performances, in the first leg and in the return, but we can do it. We did it against City," said Genesio.

"It's tough. They are a team that Lyon has already played against but never beaten. Barca are more experienced and stronger but over two matches anything is possible," Gerard Houllier, who holds an advisory role at the French club, told RMC Sport.

"The first match is key and we are playing at home. Barca are potential champions. We have nothing to lose. Everything is a bonus for Lyon."

Champions League last 16 fixtures:

Schalke 04 v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v Barcelona

Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich

Teams that finished in second place in the group stage will host the first legs on February 12/13 and 19/20 with the return matches scheduled for March 5/6 and 12/13.

